45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) Closes with New Record of Visitors

DONGGUAN, China, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring 10 exhibition halls for more than 1,500 brands in an area of 770,000 sqm, the 45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) ("Dongguan 3F" or "3F"), has closed the doors to its latest exhibition, held from March 15-19 at the Guangdong Modern International Exhibition Center in Dongguan, setting a new record of 192,551 visitors in total.

Many exhibitors participating in the event this year, such as Ashley, Treca, Magniflex, DeRUCCI, COOMO and Lacquer Craft, have displayed a complete home furnishing collection in their spaces. While some exhibitors have brought not only a new solution but also new concepts of home furnishing to the visitors.

Chen Sheng, the VP of SCIHOME, a professional sofas manufacturer in China, said the company's exhibition highlight this year is to provide one-stop solutions by combining different product portfolios flexibly. The company set up four production lines in 2020 for its customized and integrated home furnishing business, and planned to add four more in 2021 as it has seen the potential of the market.

Huang Haitao, the Marketing Director of Rongfeng International Home Furnishing said the company has presented the idea of new integrated home furnishing by displaying its exhibition space like an art exhibition for its brand CITYNEST.

In addition to welcoming a diverse and enthusiastic crowd of participants during the five-day event, Dongguan 3F also held several forums and activities to focus on design, including a ceremony for its Golden Wing Award. The Award was created to celebrate the milestones and achievements in China's furniture industry, championing the power of design as the engine driving the industry's development. Eight major awards and twenty sub-item awards were announced at the ceremony held on March 16. This year's Golden Wing Award went to Shanghai Expocasa's Horizon, which also won gold for Excellent Product Design in the Cabinet category.

Dongguan 3F is held to link the upstream and downstream supply chain to showcase wide-ranging brands and products from across the industry. As the Chinese home furnishing industry's definitive event, it is also the most important platform for furniture sourcing opportunities in the country. The next exhibition will be held in Dongguan from August 18-21, 2021. For more information, please visit: http://jul.gde3f.com/ 

Media Contact

International Department
+86-0769-85989921
fbf@gde3f.com



