 
checkAd

Cin7 extends Warehouse Management capability for faster, more scalable fulfillment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 04:43  |  49   |   |   

Inventory and order management platform releases new capability that natively connects sales channels, stock levels, and warehouse locations, helping product businesses keep pace with increasing order volumes

DENVER, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cin7, a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS), announces it has extended its Warehouse Management capabilities, helping product companies to run optimized, modern-day warehouses by combining orders, quantities, and locations, in one mobile-optimized interface to streamline fulfillment across all their sales channels.

Cin7 Logo

"Cin7's centralized purchasing and sales channel integration put us in a unique position to help product businesses manage warehouses with more speed, automation and efficiency," says Cin7 CEO David Leach. "Warehouse teams now have one interface to manage orders and stock in their warehouse, without losing time using different software, portals, or printed spreadsheets."

As part of the Cin7 inventory management solution, Warehouse Management downloads purchases and sales orders from any channel directly to a warehouse, allowing teams to track orders and products as they are received into locations, moved between locations, and picked and packed, all using a single, mobile-optimized interface that works with popular scanning devices. Warehouse Management also provides a dashboard view of orders and picking activity to track shipping deadlines, picking activity, and other metrics, and can be configured to be used for racking items or for using tote trolleys.

"Cin7 Warehouse Management has been a critical element in our warehouse optimization and expansion strategy," says Jack Carter, of fashion and accessory brand St. Agni. "The barcode scanning functionality and informative dashboard have allowed us to reduce the number of errors made and effectively manage team productivity and efficiency."

Warehouse Management is included in every Cin7 pricing plan, giving ecommerce, wholesale, or multichannel product companies one solution to manage inventory and orders from purchase to sale to fulfillment.

Visit our website for more information about Warehouse Management.

About Cin7

Cin7's inventory and order management platform connects more than 700 ecommerce platforms, online marketplaces, 3PL warehouses, and native EDIs in one solution, helping retailers and product sellers quickly and efficiently get their products to customers wherever they are, from any channel. Cin7 was founded in New Zealand and supports product sellers in 25 countries. In early 2020, Cin7 established a significant US presence to serve its growing customer base and accelerate growth in the North American market. Every month, millions of orders flow through the platform, representing over a billion dollars of product sales, as Cin7 helps over 6,000 growing brands sell more products, to more customers, in more places.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311474/Cin7_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cin7 extends Warehouse Management capability for faster, more scalable fulfillment Inventory and order management platform releases new capability that natively connects sales channels, stock levels, and warehouse locations, helping product businesses keep pace with increasing order volumes DENVER, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where ...
TurtleTree Scientific and JSBiosciences enter into a strategic partnership for the development of ...
Precision Aquaculture Market worth $794 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Inzyon launches CSR monitor for company sustainability intelligence and compliance measures
Lifesum Teams Up With Gympass, Making Its Nutrition App Available to Employees of Leading Global ...
Coor signs new Nordic IFM agreement with PostNord
Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Expands Operations into North America
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area