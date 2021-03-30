 
checkAd

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Novel Patent Filing for Sodium-Ion Battery Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 06:38  |  32   |   |   

Temecula, CA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on the Planet announces the filing of its novel "Patent" for "Sodium-Ion Battery Technology" which could revolutionize and reshape the entire "Rechargeable Battery Industry Worldwide”. 

Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of GWSO stated, "we have developed a new type of battery that we believe is more cost-effective and works far more efficiently than current technologies available in the marketplace today. It employs an advanced manufacturing technique for solid-state electrolytes. It has a large capacity anode due to its special design and creates higher specific energy due to air oxygen acting as a depolarizer. Based upon our research and testing we have found a much shorter recharging time for our battery due to its excellent electrical conductivity using solid electrolytes. This battery could be far cheaper to produce than conventional lithium ion batteries and provide a longer charge time."   

Sodium-Ion batteries consist of a cathode based upon a sodium-containing material and a liquid electrolyte containing disassociated sodium salts in polar protic or aprotic solvents. Sodium-Ion batteries have many advantages over competing battery technologies. These are far safer, and utilize readily available and abundant materials versus lithium ion batteries that use very rare and dangerous rare earth materials such as lithium, cobalt, and graphite, in addition to copper and nickel. The greatest advantage of Sodium-Ion batteries is the abundance of available sodium. (Wikipedia)  

According to a January 29 article in "statistics.com", "the global lithium ion (Li-ion) battery market is expected to reach 100.4 Billion US Dollars by 2025, compared to a market size of 30.2 Billion US Dollars in 2017. Over half of the Li-ion market is expected to be used for the automotive market. In consumer electronics, mobile phones are expected to be the largest application for these batteries. Their ability to tolerate movement and temperature changes to some extent as well as quick recharging times makes them ideal for powering phones and other consumer products."  

Mr. Vasilenko also commented, "our batteries have increased energy density which could make them suitable for electric vehicles, electronics, and both grid and home energy storage needs. There are only a handful of companies around the world who are developing "Sodium-Ion Battery Technology" and we are amongst the leaders. We are going to prove to be a force to be reckoned with in the industry".  


Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov 

Contact:
Vladimir Vasilenko
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
Vladimir@gwsogroup.com




Global Warming Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Novel Patent Filing for Sodium-Ion Battery Technology Temecula, CA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on the Planet announces the filing of its novel "Patent" …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement
08.03.21
GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS INC OPENING NEW WORLDWIDE HEADQUARTERS DESIGNED FOR A SAFER WORKPLACE