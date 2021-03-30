 
Belimo Holding AG: Annual General Meeting Approves All Motions

Belimo Holding AG: Annual General Meeting Approves All Motions

30-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Hinwil (Switzerland), EMBARGOED UNTIL March 30, 2021, 07:00 a.m. CEST

Press Release of the Belimo Group

BELIMO Holding AG: Annual General Meeting Approves All Motions

The 46th Annual General Meeting of March 29, 2021 was again held without the participation of shareholders. In accordance with Ordinance 3 on measures to prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of June 19, 2020, the Board of Directors had instructed that shareholders can exclusively issue power of attorney and voting instructions to the Independent Proxy. The shareholders were, however, invited to follow the Annual General Meeting through a livestream (the highlights of the meeting will be available here at a later date).

The Independent Proxy represented 73.88 percent of voting share capital at this year's Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders approved all motions by the Board of Directors. They agreed to a dividend distribution of CHF 150.00 per share. The dividend will be paid out on April 6, 2021. They also agreed to conduct a twenty-for-one stock split. The first day of trading of the new shares after the split will be April 7, 2021.

The 2020 Remuneration Report containing details of the remuneration for the 2020 financial year was approved by a non-binding consultative vote. The shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors for their activities in the 2020 financial year. The fixed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the fixed and variable remuneration of the Executive Committee for the 2021 financial year were approved.

All incumbent members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Patrick Burkhalter was confirmed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Martin Zwyssig as the Deputy Chairman. Furthermore, the shareholders elected Sandra Emme (lead), Prof. Adrian Altenburger and Urban Linsi as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for the next term of office of one year.

