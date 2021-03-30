Implenia to acquire BAM Swiss AG to strengthen its healthcare buildings construction presence in Switzerland

Dietlikon, 30 March 2021 - The agreed acquisition of BAM Swiss AG strengthens Implenia's competitive position for upcoming tenders - especially for complex construction projects in the healthcare sector, but also in pharmaceuticals, transportation and logistics, as well as education and research. Implenia is expanding its market presence in the growth region around north-western Switzerland, in particular in and around the city of Basel.

At project level, Implenia will ensure the timely planning and realisation of the Cantonal Hospital Aarau from a single source - which has been done jointly with BAM Swiss AG and BAM Deutschland AG so far. In addition, with the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG Implenia's project portfolio will be enlarged by the BSSE project in Basel, a modern laboratory and research building for biosystems science and engineering as well as the project Felix Platter-Hospital in Basel and a student residence of the ETH in Zurich.

As a result of the acquisition - signed on 29 March 2021, anticipated to be closed on 31 May 2021 - 45 employees of BAM Swiss AG are planned to join Implenia. Implenia plans to take on responsibility for the ongoing projects after closing. Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.

André Wyss, CEO Implenia: «With this transaction, Implenia strengthens its market presence and becomes a leading player in healthcare construction in Switzerland, which is a key driver in real estate with a large growth potential. The acquisition is in line with our strategy and the goal of Implenia's Buildings Division to increase its market share as a total contractor for complex large-scale projects. The Division's consulting unit will ensure early access to clients and collaborative involvement of all stakeholders in the pre-construction phase.»