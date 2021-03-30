 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Implenia to acquire BAM Swiss AG to strengthen its healthcare buildings construction presence in Switzerland

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 07:00  |  51   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions
Implenia to acquire BAM Swiss AG to strengthen its healthcare buildings construction presence in Switzerland

30-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With the agreed acquisition of BAM Swiss AG, Implenia becomes a leading construction services provider in the healthcare sector, strengthening market presence in Switzerland | Division Buildings expands capabili¬ties for complex large-scale projects | Employees of BAM Swiss AG  planned to join Implenia | Implenia will ensure planning and realisation of Aarau Cantonal Hospital from a single source

Dietlikon, 30 March 2021 - The agreed acquisition of BAM Swiss AG strengthens Implenia's competitive position for upcoming tenders - especially for complex construction projects in the healthcare sector, but also in pharmaceuticals, transportation and logistics, as well as education and research. Implenia is expanding its market presence in the growth region around north-western Switzerland, in particular in and around the city of Basel.

At project level, Implenia will ensure the timely planning and realisation of the Cantonal Hospital Aarau from a single source - which has been done jointly with BAM Swiss AG and BAM Deutschland AG so far. In addition, with the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG Implenia's project portfolio will be enlarged by the BSSE project in Basel, a modern laboratory and research building for biosystems science and engineering as well as the project Felix Platter-Hospital in Basel and a student residence of the ETH in Zurich. 

As a result of the acquisition - signed on 29 March 2021, anticipated to be closed on 31 May 2021 - 45 employees of BAM Swiss AG are planned to join Implenia. Implenia plans to take on responsibility for the ongoing projects after closing. Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.

André Wyss, CEO  Implenia: «With this transaction, Implenia strengthens its market presence and becomes a leading player in healthcare construction in Switzerland, which is a key driver in real estate with a large growth potential. The acquisition is in line with our strategy and the goal of Implenia's Buildings Division to increase its market share as a total contractor for complex large-scale projects. The Division's consulting unit will ensure early access to clients and collaborative involvement of all stakeholders in the pre-construction phase.»

Seite 1 von 3
Implenia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Implenia to acquire BAM Swiss AG to strengthen its healthcare buildings construction presence in Switzerland EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions Implenia to acquire BAM Swiss AG to strengthen its healthcare buildings construction presence in Switzerland 30-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA-Marge bis 2024 über 45 %
PNE AG baut mit zwei Windparks in Schleswig-Holstein Eigenbetrieb auf 151,6 MW aus
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Testierte Zahlen 2020 bestätigen vorläufige Ergebnisse - Dividendenvorschlag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG: Eröffnung Insolvenzverfahren
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung
DGAP-Adhoc: clearvise AG erwirbt im Rahmen einer Portfoliotransaktion zwei deutsche Solarparks und beschließt ...
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Audited figures 2020 confirm preliminary results - Dividend proposal of EUR 0.30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia beabsichtigt BAM Swiss AG zu übernehmen und stärkt damit Kompetenz als Baudienstleister im Gesundheitswesen in der Schweiz (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia beabsichtigt BAM Swiss AG zu übernehmen und stärkt damit Kompetenz als Baudienstleister im Gesundheitswesen in der Schweiz
18.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Von Implenia geführte ARGE erhält den Zuschlag für den Zugangsstollen Nord am Gotthard (deutsch)
18.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia-led joint venture wins contract to build northern access shaft on the Gotthard
18.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Von Implenia geführte ARGE erhält den Zuschlag für den Zugangsstollen Nord am Gotthard
17.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt grossen Auftrag für den Bau des Lysaker-Fornebu-Tunnels in Norwegen (deutsch)
17.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins major contract for the Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel construction in Norway
17.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt grossen Auftrag für den Bau des Lysaker-Fornebu-Tunnels in Norwegen
09.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt fünf Hochbauaufträge in Deutschland (deutsch)
09.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins five building construction contracts in Germany

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
5
IMPLENIA 2020 - Werden die alten Höchstkurse aus 2018 wieder erreicht?