TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to enter landmark partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

Five-year partnership as key pillar of TeamViewer's strategy to build a truly global tech brand

TeamViewer to transfer use cases from the racetrack to the industrial environment of customers

Investment in Mercedes F1 and FE partnership fully reflected in recently updated adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for 2021

Partnerships with #1 sports to accelerate global enterprise and personal user expansion

Landmark sport sponsorships to foster billings growth rates after 2023, while maintaining best in class profitability

Goppingen, 30 March 2021: The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team are proud and delighted to jointly announce the leading global software company TeamViewer as a new official partner. TeamViewer will provide the teams with remote connectivity solutions and further cutting-edge technology to drive greater performance over the next five years. The software company breaks new ground as the first brand to agree a new partnership with Mercedes in Formula One and Formula E, including prominent branding on both cars and the drivers' racing suits. As the only manufacturer competing in both series, Mercedes is uniquely positioned to deliver this partnership.

TeamViewer will be joining a high-tech ecosystem that is engineering the future of mobility in the world's fastest development laboratory, thanks to advanced performance hybrid solutions in Formula One and battery electric technology in Formula E, which will find their ways into future passenger vehicles. The demanding remote operating conditions, as well as the data-driven nature of each racing series, will prove use cases that can be translated from the racetrack to the industrial environment for TeamViewer's customers.