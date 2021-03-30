 
checkAd

EQS-News Relief Confirms Release of 60-Day Findings from Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 07:00  |  56   |   |   

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study
Relief Confirms Release of 60-Day Findings from Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)

30.03.2021 / 07:00

Relief Confirms Release of 60-Day Findings from Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)

60-day results have been presented by Relief's partner, NeuroRx, Inc.

Geneva, Switzerland, March 30, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat critically-ill COVID-19 patients, today announced the release of 60-day results from the phase 2b/3 trial of intravenously administered RLF-100(TM) by its partner NeuroRx, Inc.

According to NeuroRx, across all patients and sites, RLF-100(TM) met the primary endpoint for successful recovery from respiratory failure at days 28 (P = .014) and 60 (P = .013) and also demonstrated a meaningful benefit in survival (P = < .001) after controlling for ventilation status and treatment site. The prespecified analysis of recovery from respiratory failure is clinically and statistically significant in the 127 patients treated by High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) (P = .02), compared to those treated with mechanical or non-invasive ventilation at tertiary care hospitals. In this group, RLF-100(TM) patients had a 71% chance of successful recovery by day 28 vs. 48% in the placebo group (P = .017) and a 75% rate of successful recovery by day 60 vs. 55% in the placebo group (P = .036). 84% of HFNC patients treated at tertiary medical centers with RLF-100(TM) survived to day 60 compared with 60% of those treated with placebo (P = .007).

On the basis of these findings, NeuroRx confirmed plans to apply immediately to the United States Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization and to subsequently submit a New Drug Application.

Once the full data set has been obtained, Relief will reach out to European regulators to present the outcomes of the Phase 2b/3 clinical trial. A European Phase 2b/3 clinical trial is planned to be initiated later this year.

Seite 1 von 3
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Relief Confirms Release of 60-Day Findings from Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study Relief Confirms Release of 60-Day Findings from Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) 30.03.2021 / 07:00 Relief Confirms Release of 60-Day Findings …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA-Marge bis 2024 über 45 %
PNE AG baut mit zwei Windparks in Schleswig-Holstein Eigenbetrieb auf 151,6 MW aus
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Testierte Zahlen 2020 bestätigen vorläufige Ergebnisse - Dividendenvorschlag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG: Eröffnung Insolvenzverfahren
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung
DGAP-Adhoc: clearvise AG erwirbt im Rahmen einer Portfoliotransaktion zwei deutsche Solarparks und beschließt ...
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Audited figures 2020 confirm preliminary results - Dividend proposal of EUR 0.30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Relief bestätigt die Veröffentlichung der 60-Tage-Ergebnisse der klinischen Phase-2b/3-Studie mit intravenös verabreichtem RLF-100 (TM) (Aviptadil) (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Relief bestätigt die Veröffentlichung der 60-Tage-Ergebnisse der klinischen Phase-2b/3-Studie mit intravenös verabreichtem RLF-100 (TM) (Aviptadil)
22.03.21
DGAP-News: Relief und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung zur weltweiten Entwicklung und Vermarktung von ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörungen und Leuzinose (deutsch)
22.03.21
EQS-News: Relief und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung zur weltweiten Entwicklung und Vermarktung von ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörungen und Leuzinose
22.03.21
EQS-News: Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of UCDs and MSUD
15.03.21
DGAP-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx eine Kooperation zur Durchführung einer Machbarkeitsstudie mit TFF Pharmaceuticals angekündigt hat (deutsch)
15.03.21
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx eine Kooperation zur Durchführung einer Machbarkeitsstudie mit TFF Pharmaceuticals angekündigt hat
15.03.21
EQS-News: Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced Feasibility Collaboration with TFF Pharmaceuticals
12.03.21
DGAP-News: Relief gibt Privatplatzierung in der Höhe von CHF 10 Mio, bekannt (deutsch)
12.03.21
EQS-News: Relief gibt Privatplatzierung in der Höhe von CHF 10 Mio, bekannt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:10 Uhr
8.254
Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
19.03.21
3
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im US-FDA