DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report PIERER Mobility AG: Record result 2020 confirmed! Active COVID-19 management and PTW boom lead to further record year 30.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Unit sales: 326,471 motorcycles and e-bicycles

- Revenues: € 1,530.4m (previous year: € 1,520.1m)

- EBIT: € 107.2m (previous year: € 131.7m)

- Free Cash Flow: € 165.8m (previous year: € 91.6m)

- Dividend payment of EUR 50 Cent per share

- Outlook (Guidance) for 2021



Revenues and earnings in the business year 2020

In the 2020 financial year, the PIERER Mobility Group generated record revenue of € 1,530.4 million (previous year: € 1,520.1 million), despite a two-month interruption in motorcycle production, with the e-bike division already contributing sales of € 112.5 million to this total. In this unusually challenging year, the result from operating activities (EBIT) reached € 107.2 million (previous year: 131.7 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7%. The operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of € 233.5 million was slightly below the previous year's level (previous year: EUR 240.8 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 15.3%.

The Free Cash Flow was almost doubled to € 165.8 million compared to € 91.6 million in 2019, corresponding to 10.8% of sales. In the business year 2020, around € 110.9 million was invested in product development and tools as well as € 39.3 million in operating facilities & infrastructure and in the acquisition of the GASGAS brand. On December 31, 2020, the PIERER Mobility Group employed 4,586 people, 3,822 of them in Austria.