Pacifico Renewables Yield AG successfully completes acquisition of wind farm in Germany

Gruenwald, March 30, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) ("Pacifico"), an independent energy producer listed in the primary market segment of the open market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, has successfully completed the acquisition of an onshore wind farm with a capacity of 15.6 MW located close to Reudelsterz in Rhineland-Palatinate. All five turbines have been commissioned successfully in January and February 2021. The seller is New Energies Systems AG (Mayen, Rhineland-Palatinate). The signing of the purchase agreement had been announced on 5 November 2020.



The onshore wind park is expected to produce approximately 37 GWh of green electricity p.a. and reduce CO 2 emissions by almost 30,000 tons p.a. Based on a 20-year German feed-in tariff, annual revenues of approximately EUR 2.9 million are expected from this project. With the successful closing of the transaction the capacity of Pacifico's portfolio increases by 19% to 96.6 MW.

Dr. Martin Siddiqui, Co-CEO of Pacifico: "The acquisition is another important step to expand our portfolio to 400 MW by 2023, reaching our mid-term target. With the new onshore wind farm, we also add additional stable income to our portfolio based on a 20-year government-guaranteed feed-in tariff."

The transaction was fully debt-financed with Pacifico's EUR 16.3 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") provided by Triodos Bank N.V.

Christoph Strasser, Co-CEO of Pacifico: "Once again, we were able to demonstrate our prudent use of capital. First, we invested after successful commissioning of the project, so only after the project has started to generate first cash flows. Second, we used part of our RCF to fully debt finance the acquisition and as a result realized maximum value for our shareholders."