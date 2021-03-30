 
checkAd

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG successfully completes acquisition of wind farm in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 07:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG successfully completes acquisition of wind farm in Germany

30.03.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG successfully completes acquisition of wind farm in Germany

Gruenwald, March 30, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) ("Pacifico"), an independent energy producer listed in the primary market segment of the open market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, has successfully completed the acquisition of an onshore wind farm with a capacity of 15.6 MW located close to Reudelsterz in Rhineland-Palatinate. All five turbines have been commissioned successfully in January and February 2021. The seller is New Energies Systems AG (Mayen, Rhineland-Palatinate). The signing of the purchase agreement had been announced on 5 November 2020.

The onshore wind park is expected to produce approximately 37 GWh of green electricity p.a. and reduce CO2 emissions by almost 30,000 tons p.a. Based on a 20-year German feed-in tariff, annual revenues of approximately EUR 2.9 million are expected from this project. With the successful closing of the transaction the capacity of Pacifico's portfolio increases by 19% to 96.6 MW.

Dr. Martin Siddiqui, Co-CEO of Pacifico: "The acquisition is another important step to expand our portfolio to 400 MW by 2023, reaching our mid-term target. With the new onshore wind farm, we also add additional stable income to our portfolio based on a 20-year government-guaranteed feed-in tariff."

The transaction was fully debt-financed with Pacifico's EUR 16.3 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") provided by Triodos Bank N.V.

Christoph Strasser, Co-CEO of Pacifico: "Once again, we were able to demonstrate our prudent use of capital. First, we invested after successful commissioning of the project, so only after the project has started to generate first cash flows. Second, we used part of our RCF to fully debt finance the acquisition and as a result realized maximum value for our shareholders."

Seite 1 von 3
Pacifico Renewables Yield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG successfully completes acquisition of wind farm in Germany DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Acquisition Pacifico Renewables Yield AG successfully completes acquisition of wind farm in Germany 30.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA-Marge bis 2024 über 45 %
PNE AG baut mit zwei Windparks in Schleswig-Holstein Eigenbetrieb auf 151,6 MW aus
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Testierte Zahlen 2020 bestätigen vorläufige Ergebnisse - Dividendenvorschlag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG: Eröffnung Insolvenzverfahren
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung
DGAP-Adhoc: clearvise AG erwirbt im Rahmen einer Portfoliotransaktion zwei deutsche Solarparks und beschließt ...
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Audited figures 2020 confirm preliminary results - Dividend proposal of EUR 0.30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG schließt Kauf eines Windparks in Deutschland erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG schließt Kauf eines Windparks in Deutschland erfolgreich ab
16.03.21
Pacifico Renewables Yield: Neue Partnerschaft mit Boom Power
16.03.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG geht Partnerschaft mit Projektentwickler Boom Power ein und sichert sich Zugang zu einer 1 GW+ Pipeline im Vereinigten Königreich (deutsch)
16.03.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG partners with project developer Boom Power and secures access to a 1 GW+ pipeline in the UK
16.03.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG geht Partnerschaft mit Projektentwickler Boom Power ein und sichert sich Zugang zu einer 1 GW+ Pipeline im Vereinigten Königreich
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG geht Partnerschaft mit Projektentwickler Boom Power ein (deutsch)
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG geht Partnerschaft mit Projektentwickler Boom Power ein

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
75
Pacifico Renewables Yield