Bone Therapeutics appoints industry cell therapy expert, Anthony Ting, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

Backed by two decades of expertise in translational clinical development with adult stem cell therapies, Dr. Ting will be responsible for Bone Therapeutics’ research activities. He will also supervise the ongoing development of Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic, off-the-shelf, differentiated mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) platform, ALLOB. His immediate focus will be the further expansion of Bone Therapeutics’ pipeline, leveraging internal know-how and external collaborations on novel, specialized cell therapy products with enhanced efficacy, using differentiated and modified MSCs.

“Tony has a proven track record of driving translational research across a full range of cell and gene therapy programs. This experience will be invaluable for Bone Therapeutics as it broadens into a global player in specialized cell therapies for a range of targets. Tony and I have worked together for a number of years, and last year he succeeded me as Chief Commercialization Officer on the board of directors for the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy,” said Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Bone Therapeutics. “Tony will play a central role in the ongoing growth of our novel therapeutic product portfolio and the exploration of new cell therapy applications for the treatment of intractable diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. In addition, Tony’s extensive experience with regulatory authority interactions on cell therapies and his dual location in the US and Europe will intensify our discussions with US regulators, investigators and investors, furthering our presence and focus on the US market while we continue to advance our allogeneic cell therapy platform ALLOB through the clinic.”

“The cell and gene therapy field is continuing to grow exponentially and several seminal cell and gene-based treatments have successfully reached the market recently. Bone Therapeutics is ideally positioned to be a major player in this field, with the potential to develop therapies that can make a significant difference to patients suffering from a range of conditions,” said Anthony Ting, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Bone Therapeutics. “ALLOB, Bone Therapeutics’ lead cell therapy asset, is progressing strongly through the clinic, and its technology has considerable potential to expand into wider indications and offer new therapeutic options to patients. I look forward to contributing to ALLOB’s clinical progress and working with Bone Therapeutics’ scientific teams to broaden its promising pipeline.”