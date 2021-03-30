Pixium Vision announces new compelling results with Prima System demonstrating integration of prosthetic and natural vision

Data mark a major step forward in treatment of atrophic AMD

Results confirm the safety and stability of the Prima System implant over 24-30 months follow-up

Prima System pivotal PRIMAvera study ongoing

Paris, France, March 30 2021 - CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces the pre-publication of a paper outlining the clinical results with its New Generation Prima System, a photovoltaic substitute of photoreceptors providing simultaneous use of the central prosthetic and peripheral natural vision in atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

“These important results from the French clinical study show that patients could simultaneously use prosthetic central vision generated with the Prima System and their remaining peripheral vision - an important step forward validating the Prima System as a treatment for dry AMD,” said José-Alain Sahel, M.D., University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and a co-founder of Pixium Vision. “The very consistent letter acuity together with the stable implant performance over the 24 months follow-up, provide great confidence in this technology and indicate the benefit the Prima System could bring to patients with no other treatment option.”

The paper entitled “Simultaneous Perception of Prosthetic and Natural Vision in AMD Patients” outlines how four patients with geographic atrophy and subretinally implanted with the wireless device in a French feasibility study use the newly developed transparent glasses of the Prima System. For the first time, these patients demonstrated concurrent use of the central prosthetic and peripheral natural vision. The results confirmed the safety and stability of the PRIMA implant over 24-30 months follow-up and indicated that further advancements in the photovoltaic pixel design, video glasses and image processing would lead to even more functional restoration of sight.

Using electronic magnification, which allows zoom-in up to a factor of 8x, patients gained visual acuity in the range of 20/63-20/98, greatly exceeding the threshold of legal blindness (20/200). The acuity among all the patients was very consistent (20/438-20/564 without magnification) and very close to the pixel size (1.04 – 1.34 pixels).