Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

  • Novartis receives European approval for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults
  • Approval follows positive opinion by European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in January 2021
  • Approval based on Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II studies
  • First and only self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for adult patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis approved in Europe

Copenhagen, Denmark; March 30, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that the European Commission (EC) has granted Novartis marketing authorization for the use of Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults with active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. The EC approval follows a positive opinion issued for subcutaneous ofatumumab in RMS by the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January 2021. Kesimpta, which is developed and marketed worldwide by Novartis under a license agreement between Genmab and Novartis Pharma AG, is the first B-cell therapy that can be self-administered once-monthly at home via the Sensoready autoinjector pen.

“We are extremely pleased that Kesimpta is now approved in both Europe and in the U.S., providing RMS patients with a convenient, efficacious and safe treatment option as demonstrated in the study findings from the ASCLEPIOS trials. We are looking forward to the launch of Kesimpta in the various European markets,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

The approval was based on data from the Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II trials, which investigated the efficacy and safety of monthly subcutaneous ofatumumab 20mg versus once daily oral teriflunomide 14mg in adults with RMS. The results from the ASCLEPIOS studies were published in the August 6, 2020 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine.

About ASCLEPIOS
The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies (NCT02792218 and NCT02792231) are twin, identical design, flexible duration (up to 30 months), double-blind, randomized, multi-center Phase 3 studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of ofatumumab 20mg monthly subcutaneous injections versus teriflunomide 14mg oral tablets taken once daily in adults with a confirmed diagnosis of RMS1,2. The studies enrolled 1,882 patients with RMS, between the ages of 18 and 55 years, with an Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.51,2. The studies were conducted in over 350 sites in 37 countries.

