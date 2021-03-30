Vita 34 continues to grow in 2020 in core markets after good year-end business

Revenues slightly up on previous year at EUR 20.1 million after good fourth quarter

Core markets in DACH show disproportionately strong gains and develop increasingly positively

EBITDA reduces to EUR 5.3 million due to costs of takeover bid



Leipzig, 30 March 2021 - Vita 34 AG (ISIN: DE000A0BL849; WKN: A0BL84), one of the largest cell banks in Europe, closed the 2020 financial year slightly above previous year's level after a good fourth quarter. In the year-end business, the company succeeded in overcoming the pandemic-related weaker market environment in the core markets of the DACH region and generated sales increases again.



With revenues of EUR 20.1 million (2019: EUR 19.9 million), the company succeeded in the intended trend reversal in the third and fourth quarters after a weaker start to the year. This development still shows a clear development gap between the markets in the DACH region, which are developing positively again, and the markets in Southern Europe, which are still noticeably affected by the pandemic. However, the situation in these countries has also been improving since the turn of the year.



In the course of 2020, it became clearer from quarter to quarter that the investments made in recent years in digitizing the company's marketing and sales processes are increasingly paying off. Despite pandemic-related lock downs, it was thus possible to interest an increasing number of health-conscious customers in stem cell storage, although proven multipliers such as gynecologists and midwives were only able to maintain contact with their patients to a significantly lesser extent during COVID-19. "In the current environment, our high level of digitalization is an absolute asset for our company," explains Dr. Wolfgang Knirsch, CEO of Vita 34 AG. "This gives us better opportunities to establish intensive contact with customers and multipliers via intelligent targeting processes. This measurably increases the success of our marketing efforts and maximizes our sales opportunities."