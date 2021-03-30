 
checkAd

DGAP-News Vita 34 continues to grow in 2020 in core markets after good year-end business

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 07:30  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Vita 34 continues to grow in 2020 in core markets after good year-end business

30.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vita 34 continues to grow in 2020 in core markets after good year-end business

  • Revenues slightly up on previous year at EUR 20.1 million after good fourth quarter
  • Core markets in DACH show disproportionately strong gains and develop increasingly positively
  • EBITDA reduces to EUR 5.3 million due to costs of takeover bid


Leipzig, 30 March 2021 - Vita 34 AG (ISIN: DE000A0BL849; WKN: A0BL84), one of the largest cell banks in Europe, closed the 2020 financial year slightly above previous year's level after a good fourth quarter. In the year-end business, the company succeeded in overcoming the pandemic-related weaker market environment in the core markets of the DACH region and generated sales increases again.

With revenues of EUR 20.1 million (2019: EUR 19.9 million), the company succeeded in the intended trend reversal in the third and fourth quarters after a weaker start to the year. This development still shows a clear development gap between the markets in the DACH region, which are developing positively again, and the markets in Southern Europe, which are still noticeably affected by the pandemic. However, the situation in these countries has also been improving since the turn of the year.

In the course of 2020, it became clearer from quarter to quarter that the investments made in recent years in digitizing the company's marketing and sales processes are increasingly paying off. Despite pandemic-related lock downs, it was thus possible to interest an increasing number of health-conscious customers in stem cell storage, although proven multipliers such as gynecologists and midwives were only able to maintain contact with their patients to a significantly lesser extent during COVID-19. "In the current environment, our high level of digitalization is an absolute asset for our company," explains Dr. Wolfgang Knirsch, CEO of Vita 34 AG. "This gives us better opportunities to establish intensive contact with customers and multipliers via intelligent targeting processes. This measurably increases the success of our marketing efforts and maximizes our sales opportunities."

Seite 1 von 5
Vita 34 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vita 34 continues to grow in 2020 in core markets after good year-end business DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Vita 34 continues to grow in 2020 in core markets after good year-end business 30.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Vita 34 continues to grow …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA-Marge bis 2024 über 45 %
PNE AG baut mit zwei Windparks in Schleswig-Holstein Eigenbetrieb auf 151,6 MW aus
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Testierte Zahlen 2020 bestätigen vorläufige Ergebnisse - Dividendenvorschlag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG: Eröffnung Insolvenzverfahren
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung
DGAP-Adhoc: clearvise AG erwirbt im Rahmen einer Portfoliotransaktion zwei deutsche Solarparks und beschließt ...
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Audited figures 2020 confirm preliminary results - Dividend proposal of EUR 0.30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vita 34 wächst 2020 nach gutem Jahresendgeschäft in Kernmärkten weiter (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vita 34 wächst 2020 nach gutem Jahresendgeschäft in Kernmärkten weiter
26.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und BioFrontera (B8F) fester; Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
23.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und Qiagen (QIA) behauptet, MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab
22.03.21
Biotech Report: Biotest (BIO3) und Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren nach Kurszielsenkung
19.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Qiagen (QIA) ziehen an
18.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und 4SC (VSC) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) wieder leichter
17.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) erholt, Evotec (EVT) korrigieren
16.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) nach Zahlen tiefrot; BB Biotech (BBZA) fester
15.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck; Kurssprung bei Sernova (PSH)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:49 Uhr
675
VITA 34 - nachhaltiges Geschäftsmodell