Manz AG

Manz AG confirms positive earnings development in 2020 and provides outlook for 2021



30.03.2021

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary figures for 2020 confirmed: Significant earnings improvement despite slight decline in revenues

Positive outlook for 2021 thanks to promising growth potential in the electromobility market and an order backlog of over EUR 200 million

Forecast 2021: Further profitable growth with a slight to moderate year-on-year increase in revenues in an environment characterized by COVID-19

Reutlingen, March 30, 2021 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, published its full report for the 2020 fiscal year today, confirming its profitable development in the past year. Revenues amounted to 236.8 million euros (previous year: 264.4 million euros). Despite the decline in revenues, Manz AG showed an overall profitable development, among other things due to a significant improvement in internal processes: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by around 10 million euros to 19.4 million euros (previous year: 9.2 million euros), resulting in a significantly increased EBITDA margin of 8.0 % (previous year: 3.5 %). The increase in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 7.2 million euros (previous year: -7.6 million euros) was even more pronounced, with a plus of around 15 million euros. The EBIT margin thus amounted to 3.0%.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "In view of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the international economy, we are very satisfied with our business development in 2020. Although there were, among other things, revenue losses in the Solar and Electronics segments due to the Corona-related travel restrictions, we were able to take advantage of the market dynamics in our Energy Storage growth segment and win new major orders. Our order intake in this segment in 2020 was around 130 million euros. With our expertise in the area of production equipment for lithium-ion battery manufacturing and with regard to assembly solutions for other components of the electric powertrain, we are ideally positioned to benefit from the major growth trend of electromobility in 2021. "