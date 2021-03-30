 
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 180 MW from Spain

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 180 MW from Spain

30.03.2021 / 07:30
Hamburg, March 30, 2021. The Nordex Group scores in Spain with an order for 182.4 MW. The company will deliver 38 N155/4.8 turbines from the Delta4000 series for a wind farm to be built in the central of the country. The order also includes a service contract for the turbines covering a period of two years.
 

Delivery and installation of the turbines are scheduled to commence as of spring 2022 with commissioning following in the same year. The Nordex Group will install the Delta4000 turbines with a hub height of 120 metres on concrete towers, which the company will produce locally in Spain.

Together with this project the Nordex Group is currently installing wind farms totalling more than 720 MW in Spain.

In its Plan Nacional Integrado de Energía y Clima (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan) (PNIEC) Spain has set itself ambitious targets for the development of renewable energy for 2021-2030. The plan envisages installing a total of 22 GW in wind energy over the coming 10 years in order to meet the target of 50,333 MW. This should mean that 74 per cent of electrical power will be generated using renewable energy in 2030.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


Wertpapier


