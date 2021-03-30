Delivery and installation of the turbines are scheduled to commence as of spring 2022 with commissioning following in the same year. The Nordex Group will install the Delta4000 turbines with a hub height of 120 metres on concrete towers, which the company will produce locally in Spain.

The Nordex Group scores in Spain with an order for 182.4 MW. The company will deliver 38 N155/4.8 turbines from the Delta4000 series for a wind farm to be built in the central of the country. The order also includes a service contract for the turbines covering a period of two years.

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 180 MW from Spain 30.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Together with this project the Nordex Group is currently installing wind farms totalling more than 720 MW in Spain.

In its Plan Nacional Integrado de Energía y Clima (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan) (PNIEC) Spain has set itself ambitious targets for the development of renewable energy for 2021-2030. The plan envisages installing a total of 22 GW in wind energy over the coming 10 years in order to meet the target of 50,333 MW. This should mean that 74 per cent of electrical power will be generated using renewable energy in 2030.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116

fzander@nordex-online.com

30.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1179353

End of News DGAP News Service

1179353 30.03.2021