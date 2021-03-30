 
DGAP-News Dermapharm posts growth despite COVID-19 pandemic - consolidated revenue and EBITDA continue to rise

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 07:30  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Dermapharm posts growth despite COVID-19 pandemic - consolidated revenue and EBITDA continue to rise

30.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dermapharm posts growth despite COVID-19 pandemic - consolidated revenue and EBITDA continue to rise

  • Consolidated revenue up year on year by approximately 13 % to EUR 794 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increases by approximately 13 % to EUR 201 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin: 25.3 %
  • Allergopharma integration a success
  • Cooperation with BioNTech SE on vaccine production expanded

Grünwald, 30 March 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals for selected therapeutic areas in Germany, today published its unaudited preliminary consolidated figures (IFRS) for financial year 2020. Despite difficult conditions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dermapharm continued to pursue its profitable growth trajectory in financial year 2020. Dermapharm's broad product portfolio and its state-of-the-art production and logistics facilities played a particularly positive role in the Company's successful business development. Dermapharm's acquisition of Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG provided further momentum for its international expansion and enabled it to generate additional synergies.

Revenue increased by 13 % to EUR 794 million in financial year 2020 (previous year: EUR 701 million). Adjusted for non-recurring expenses amounting to EUR 16.1 million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose year on year by 13 % to EUR 201 million (previous year: EUR 178 million). At 25.3 %, the adjusted EBITDA margin remained unchanged since the 2019 financial year. Consolidated EBITDA also improved in the period under review, rising by 9 % to EUR 185 million (previous year: EUR 169 million). This translates to a 23.2 % EBITDA margin (previous year: 24.0 %).

07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Dermapharm wächst trotz COVID-19-Pandemie - erneuter Anstieg von Konzernumsatz und EBITDA (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Dermapharm wächst trotz COVID-19-Pandemie - erneuter Anstieg von Konzernumsatz und EBITDA
29.03.21
Dermapharm: Viel Analystenlob - morgen Bestätigung durch Quartalszahlen? Trading-Tipp des Tages

