creditshelf successfully continues growth in 2020

Increase in arranged loan volume fuels revenue growth

Greater efficiency and careful cost management stabilize total expenses at slightly below prior-year level

Successful continuation of institutional funding strategy and selective growth investments in platform technology and product development

Forecast for 2021: Consolidated revenue to rise to between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 8.0 million, while EBIT will improve to EUR minus 3 million to EUR minus 4 million

Multiyear strategy for a combination of sustainable growth and breakeven on track

Frankfurt am Main, March 30, 2021 ‒ creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany, is publishing its 2020 Annual Report today.

The company recorded further growth in both its arranged loan volume and its revenue, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis. This development was driven by a balanced mix of existing and new clients, a growing number of network partners and, in particular, the successful implementation of creditshelf's institutional funding strategy. The company has substantially broadened and enhanced its funding base to include well-known platform investors such as BNP Paribas Asset Management, the creditshelf Loan Fund which has the European Investment Fund as its anchor investor, and Amsterdam Trade Bank.

creditshelf CEO Dr. Tim Thabe commented on fiscal year 2020 as follows: "Looking back, we can say this was an extraordinary year for our clients, partners, and staff. I am very satisfied with our results and our development. Our business model has more than proven its worth and we were able to arrange comprehensive debt funding solutions for our SME clients. Demand for supplementary SME finance remains strong despite the massive government support programs. Fast-growing scale-up companies in particular need debt capital to finance their growth and innovation. Our broader investor base shows that we operate an attractive platform business that we will continue to expand in 2021."