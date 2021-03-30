 
creditshelf successfully continues growth in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 07:30   

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report
creditshelf successfully continues growth in 2020

30.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf successfully continues growth in 2020

  • Increase in arranged loan volume fuels revenue growth
  • Greater efficiency and careful cost management stabilize total expenses at slightly below prior-year level
  • Successful continuation of institutional funding strategy and selective growth investments in platform technology and product development
  • Forecast for 2021: Consolidated revenue to rise to between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 8.0 million, while EBIT will improve to EUR minus 3 million to EUR minus 4 million
  • Multiyear strategy for a combination of sustainable growth and breakeven on track

Frankfurt am Main, March 30, 2021 ‒ creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany, is publishing its 2020 Annual Report today.

The company recorded further growth in both its arranged loan volume and its revenue, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis. This development was driven by a balanced mix of existing and new clients, a growing number of network partners and, in particular, the successful implementation of creditshelf's institutional funding strategy. The company has substantially broadened and enhanced its funding base to include well-known platform investors such as BNP Paribas Asset Management, the creditshelf Loan Fund which has the European Investment Fund as its anchor investor, and Amsterdam Trade Bank.

creditshelf CEO Dr. Tim Thabe commented on fiscal year 2020 as follows: "Looking back, we can say this was an extraordinary year for our clients, partners, and staff. I am very satisfied with our results and our development. Our business model has more than proven its worth and we were able to arrange comprehensive debt funding solutions for our SME clients. Demand for supplementary SME finance remains strong despite the massive government support programs. Fast-growing scale-up companies in particular need debt capital to finance their growth and innovation. Our broader investor base shows that we operate an attractive platform business that we will continue to expand in 2021."

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report
creditshelf successfully continues growth in 2020
30.03.2021 / 07:30

Zeit
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: creditshelf kann Wachstum im Jahr 2020 erfolgreich fortsetzen (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: creditshelf kann Wachstum im Jahr 2020 erfolgreich fortsetzen
23.03.21
creditshelf: Verträge werden verlängert - Ein Vorstand geht
23.03.21
DGAP-News: creditshelf: Kontinuität im Vorstand - Gründungspartner als Vorstände bis Ende 2023 bestätigt (deutsch)
23.03.21
DGAP-News: creditshelf: Kontinuität im Vorstand - Gründungspartner als Vorstände bis Ende 2023 bestätigt
23.03.21
DGAP-News: creditshelf: Management board continuity - Co-founders confirmed in office until end of 2023
11.03.21
DGAP-News: creditshelf erreicht Top-Platzierung bei FT-Ranking von Europas Wachstumschampions (deutsch)
11.03.21
DGAP-News: creditshelf achieves a top spot in Europe's growth champions ranking by FT
11.03.21
DGAP-News: creditshelf erreicht Top-Platzierung bei FT-Ranking von Europas Wachstumschampions
09.03.21
Creditshelf und Commerzbank: Die Zusammenarbeit wird enger

Zeit
11.03.21
18
creditshelf AG