Enate and Tech Mahindra announce key strategic partnership to deliver Intelligent Automation at scale to customers

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enate, a UK based Robotic Process Orchestration solutions solutions company, has announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra,  a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions. Together, Enate and Tech Mahindra will help global enterprises scale up their automation journey efficiently through Enate's proprietary Robotic Process Orchestration (RPO) technology. 

Founded in 2017 by Kit Cox, who is also Enate's Global CEO, Enate's RPO offers a Lite BPM, Workflow and Workforce management platform to help increase efficiencies and streamline operations between human employees and future-of-work technologies such as RPA bots, OCR platforms, NLP/AI/ML technologies, etc. This partnership will enable customers to scale their intelligent automation ecosystem by increasing human-bot workforce efficiency across different automation technology providers. 

George Mundassery, Global Head - Automation and Artificial Intelligence, Tech Mahindra, said "We are witnessing demand from many of our customers for a solution that orchestrates workflows across different automation technologies, facilitates human-bot governance and provides end-to-end automation. This partnership is in line with our NXT.NOW framework and together with Enate's innovative RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) platform we will enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer." 

Uday Jose, MD - Enate India, said: "With Tech Mahindra's expertise in running large, multi-geo transformation programs, and Enate's technology to support & simplify enterprise-scale automation, we are excited that this will drive the next wave of value creation and savings that businesses now looking for beyond RPA. Enate's orchestration technology scales the intelligent automation ecosystem by leveraging lite workflow, bpm, and hybrid workforce management capabilities purpose-built for human and digital efficiency and integration."

About Enate 

Enate is a UK- headquartered Robotic Process Orchestration SaaS platform with an APAC office in India. Enate combines Lite BPM, Workflow, and Workforce management capabilities to bind together all human team members and/or automation technologies into one framework. 

The platform is deployable within weeks and enables the delivery of services from multiple locations. Enate was named a Hot Vendor 2019 by HFS Research and includes brands like Mizuho, a global banking major in its clients, amongst other names such as Capgemini, Capita, and one of the Big Four's.

