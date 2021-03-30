NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback Scout24 AG launches public repurchase offer of almost EUR 1 billion 30-March-2021 / 07:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 AG launches public repurchase offer of almost EUR 1 billion



Munich, 30 March 2021

The Management Board of Scout AG has decided today to make a public repurchase offer for up to 13,976,613 Scout24 shares ("Scout24 Shares") for a purchase price per Scout24 Share (excluding incidental costs) of EUR 69.66 (the "Offer Price") outside the stock exchange ("Public Repurchase Offer"). The Public Repurchase Offer thus has a total volume of EUR 973.6 million.

The Offer Price corresponds to the weighted average stock exchange price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, based on the closing auction prices and volumes of the Scout24 Share in XETRA trading, of the last three trading days ("Relevant Average Price") prior to today's date plus a premium amounting to 10.0% of the Relevant Average Price. The Relevant Average Price is EUR 63.33.

The acceptance period of the Public Repurchase Offer begins on 1 April 2021, 0:00 hrs. (Central European Summer Time) and ends on 16 April 2021, 24:00 hrs. (Central European Summer Time).

The Scout24 Shareholders are entitled to tender rights, with one Scout24 Share providing one tender right. In accordance with the tender ratio of 7:1 determined by the Company, 7 tender rights are required to accept the repurchase offer for 1 Scout24 Share.

Scout24 Shareholders have the option to sell their tender rights if they do not wish to participate in the Public Repurchase Offer. Likewise, Scout24 Shareholders have the option to acquire additional tender rights if they wish to tender more Scout24 Shares.