ALSTOM SA Alstom wins €220 million contract to design and manufacture 234 metro cars for Mumbai Metro Lines 4 & 4A

Alstom wins €220 million contract to design and manufacture 234 metro cars for Mumbai Metro Lines 4 & 4A

First major order for company’s extended Indian portfolio

 

30 March 2021 – Alstom has been awarded by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) the contract to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 234 metro cars, including personnel training for Line 4 and the extension corridor (Wadala-Kasarvardavali-Gaimukh). The order is valued at €220 million (INR 1854 Crores).

New products have been added to Alstom’s portfolio as part of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation (BT) on January 29, 2021. The combined portfolio of products, signalling, engineering and services allows a significantly increased offering for customers across India and the Asia Pacific Region.

“These are exciting times, and this first order, following our merger with Bombardier Transportation demonstrates our continued commitment towards partnering in the country’s Make-in-India mission. We are glad to have been awarded this prestigious project by MMRDA and look forward to commencing work on this. Alstom is proud to play a part in strengthening the country’s infrastructure and providing world-class mobility solutions to the commercial capital of India” said Ling Fang, Region President, Alstom Asia Pacific.

The Line is a 35.3-kilometre-long elevated corridor with 32 stations. It will provide interconnectivity among the existing Eastern Express Roadway, Mono Rail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar - Mandale), and the proposed Metro Line 5 (Thane - Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar - Vikhroli).  Mumbai Metro Line 4 & 4A is expected to reduce the current travel time by 50% to 75%, depending on road conditions.

Supporting the government’s modernisation initiatives, Alstom has been at the forefront of introducing several breakthrough technologies in India with world class rolling stock, rail equipment & infrastructure, signalling and services. The company has successfully delivered metro trains for the cities of Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi and is currently executing the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project.

Alstom currently employs nearly 8000 people in India and has 6 industrial sites across the country - Bihar (Madhepura), Andhra Pradesh (SriCity), Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore), Gujarat (Savli & Maneja) and West Bengal (Kolkata). 

Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new Group’s combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020*. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people. www.alstom.com
  Contacts Press:
Coralie COLLET – Tel.: +33 (0)7 63 63 09 62 
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (0)6 65 47 40 14
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

 

Shilpashree MUNISWAMAPPA
Shilpashree.muniswamappa@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor relations :
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

 

Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

  		 

 

