Volvo Cars Family Bond gives all employees 24 weeks paid parental leave
Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Volvo Cars is opting in its 40,000+
employees around the globe, in all plants and offices, into a new all-gender,
paid parental leave policy as of April 1, 2021.
The 'Family Bond' policy will give all employees with at least one year's
service a total of 24 weeks of leave at 80 per cent of their base pay by
default. The policy applies to either parent and the leave can be taken anytime
within the three first years of parenthood.
"We want to create a culture that supports equal parenting for all genders,"
said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive. "When parents are supported to balance
the demands of work and family, it helps to close the gender gap and allows
everyone to excel in their careers. We have always been a family-oriented and
human-centric company. Through the Family Bond programme, we are demonstrating
and living our values, which in turn will strengthen our brand."
The global policy is more inclusive and supportive than many existing policies
around the world, and includes all legally registered parents, including
adoptive, foster care and surrogate parents, as well as non-birth parents in
same-sex couples. Some countries do not offer any paid leave to new parents, or
exclude certain groups of parents - the latter is particularly true for fathers.
Volvo Cars' global policy is inspired by national legislation in its home
market of Sweden, famous around the globe for its generous parental leave
arrangements, which have delivered tangible benefits for parents and children
alike in recent decades. It follows a parental leave pilot scheme launched in
the EMEA region in 2019, in which 46 per cent of all applicants were fathers.
"This is more than a new parental leave policy for our employees - it is the
embodiment of our company culture and values," said Hanna Fager, head of
corporate functions. "We want to lead change in this industry and set a new
global people standard. By opting all our employees into paid parental leave we
narrow the gender gap and get a more diverse workforce, boosting performance
and strengthening our business."
When studying the outcome of its parental leave pilot, the company found that
employees appreciated the policy for being gender neutral, inclusive and
adaptable to personal needs. The studies also resulted in important insights on
how to encourage even more employees to take parental leave and make parental
leave for both parents the new 'norm'.
Some of the obstacles that limit the uptake of parental leave include parents'
concerns around the potential impact it might have on their team, fear around
long-term career opportunities, and a cultural mindset about of what is
expected of fathers in the workplace and at home.
To encourage uptake, Volvo Cars has focused on communicating about its parental
leave policy more effectively. By presenting the 24 weeks parental leave as a
pre-selected option, the company aims to create a 'default effect' -
essentially, people are highly likely to stick with pre-selected options.
Ambiguous language, such as 'up to 24 weeks', is avoided as we tend to predict
negative outcomes when there is uncertainty.
By using tactics like these, Volvo Cars aim to remove confusion and cultural
barriers, and provide parents with certainty.
To further show its commitment to reducing the gender gap, Volvo Cars will
share its participation results over time so that other companies can learn
from its progress.
Notes to Editors:
- In any countries where local regulations offer a more generous parental leave,
local regulations will take precedence.
- Volvo Cars has developed a checklist on how the company plans to communicate
around the policy to encourage uptake, which can be found by following this
link .
