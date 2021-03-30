Volvo Cars Family Bond gives all employees 24 weeks paid parental leave

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Volvo Cars is opting in its 40,000+

employees around the globe, in all plants and offices, into a new all-gender,

paid parental leave policy as of April 1, 2021.



The 'Family Bond' policy will give all employees with at least one year's

service a total of 24 weeks of leave at 80 per cent of their base pay by

default. The policy applies to either parent and the leave can be taken anytime

within the three first years of parenthood.





"We want to create a culture that supports equal parenting for all genders,"said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive. "When parents are supported to balancethe demands of work and family, it helps to close the gender gap and allowseveryone to excel in their careers. We have always been a family-oriented andhuman-centric company. Through the Family Bond programme, we are demonstratingand living our values, which in turn will strengthen our brand."The global policy is more inclusive and supportive than many existing policiesaround the world, and includes all legally registered parents, includingadoptive, foster care and surrogate parents, as well as non-birth parents insame-sex couples. Some countries do not offer any paid leave to new parents, orexclude certain groups of parents - the latter is particularly true for fathers.Volvo Cars' global policy is inspired by national legislation in its homemarket of Sweden, famous around the globe for its generous parental leavearrangements, which have delivered tangible benefits for parents and childrenalike in recent decades. It follows a parental leave pilot scheme launched inthe EMEA region in 2019, in which 46 per cent of all applicants were fathers."This is more than a new parental leave policy for our employees - it is theembodiment of our company culture and values," said Hanna Fager, head ofcorporate functions. "We want to lead change in this industry and set a newglobal people standard. By opting all our employees into paid parental leave wenarrow the gender gap and get a more diverse workforce, boosting performanceand strengthening our business."When studying the outcome of its parental leave pilot, the company found thatemployees appreciated the policy for being gender neutral, inclusive andadaptable to personal needs. The studies also resulted in important insights onhow to encourage even more employees to take parental leave and make parentalleave for both parents the new 'norm'.Some of the obstacles that limit the uptake of parental leave include parents'concerns around the potential impact it might have on their team, fear aroundlong-term career opportunities, and a cultural mindset about of what isexpected of fathers in the workplace and at home.To encourage uptake, Volvo Cars has focused on communicating about its parentalleave policy more effectively. By presenting the 24 weeks parental leave as apre-selected option, the company aims to create a 'default effect' -essentially, people are highly likely to stick with pre-selected options.Ambiguous language, such as 'up to 24 weeks', is avoided as we tend to predictnegative outcomes when there is uncertainty.By using tactics like these, Volvo Cars aim to remove confusion and culturalbarriers, and provide parents with certainty.To further show its commitment to reducing the gender gap, Volvo Cars willshare its participation results over time so that other companies can learnfrom its progress.-------------------------------Notes to Editors:- In any countries where local regulations offer a more generous parental leave,local regulations will take precedence.- Volvo Cars has developed a checklist on how the company plans to communicatearound the policy to encourage uptake, which can be found by following thislink .Volvo Cars Media Relations, +46 031-596525, media@volvocars.comPhoto -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476155/280274_Families_at_Volvo_Cars.jpgPhoto -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476156/280276_Families_at_Volvo_Cars.jpgPhoto -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476157/280275_Families_at_Volvo_Cars.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312760/Volvo_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74069/4876947OTS: Volvo Car Corporation