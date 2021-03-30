 
checkAd

Volvo Cars Family Bond gives all employees 24 weeks paid parental leave

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.03.2021, 08:15  |  42   |   |   

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Volvo Cars is opting in its 40,000+
employees around the globe, in all plants and offices, into a new all-gender,
paid parental leave policy as of April 1, 2021.

The 'Family Bond' policy will give all employees with at least one year's
service a total of 24 weeks of leave at 80 per cent of their base pay by
default. The policy applies to either parent and the leave can be taken anytime
within the three first years of parenthood.

"We want to create a culture that supports equal parenting for all genders,"
said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive. "When parents are supported to balance
the demands of work and family, it helps to close the gender gap and allows
everyone to excel in their careers. We have always been a family-oriented and
human-centric company. Through the Family Bond programme, we are demonstrating
and living our values, which in turn will strengthen our brand."

The global policy is more inclusive and supportive than many existing policies
around the world, and includes all legally registered parents, including
adoptive, foster care and surrogate parents, as well as non-birth parents in
same-sex couples. Some countries do not offer any paid leave to new parents, or
exclude certain groups of parents - the latter is particularly true for fathers.

Volvo Cars' global policy is inspired by national legislation in its home
market of Sweden, famous around the globe for its generous parental leave
arrangements, which have delivered tangible benefits for parents and children
alike in recent decades. It follows a parental leave pilot scheme launched in
the EMEA region in 2019, in which 46 per cent of all applicants were fathers.

"This is more than a new parental leave policy for our employees - it is the
embodiment of our company culture and values," said Hanna Fager, head of
corporate functions. "We want to lead change in this industry and set a new
global people standard. By opting all our employees into paid parental leave we
narrow the gender gap and get a more diverse workforce, boosting performance
and strengthening our business."

When studying the outcome of its parental leave pilot, the company found that
employees appreciated the policy for being gender neutral, inclusive and
adaptable to personal needs. The studies also resulted in important insights on
how to encourage even more employees to take parental leave and make parental
leave for both parents the new 'norm'.

Some of the obstacles that limit the uptake of parental leave include parents'
concerns around the potential impact it might have on their team, fear around
long-term career opportunities, and a cultural mindset about of what is
expected of fathers in the workplace and at home.

To encourage uptake, Volvo Cars has focused on communicating about its parental
leave policy more effectively. By presenting the 24 weeks parental leave as a
pre-selected option, the company aims to create a 'default effect' -
essentially, people are highly likely to stick with pre-selected options.
Ambiguous language, such as 'up to 24 weeks', is avoided as we tend to predict
negative outcomes when there is uncertainty.

By using tactics like these, Volvo Cars aim to remove confusion and cultural
barriers, and provide parents with certainty.

To further show its commitment to reducing the gender gap, Volvo Cars will
share its participation results over time so that other companies can learn
from its progress.

-------------------------------

Notes to Editors:

- In any countries where local regulations offer a more generous parental leave,
local regulations will take precedence.
- Volvo Cars has developed a checklist on how the company plans to communicate
around the policy to encourage uptake, which can be found by following this
link .

Volvo Cars Media Relations, +46 031-596525, media@volvocars.com

Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476155/280274_Families_at_Volvo_Cars.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476156/280276_Families_at_Volvo_Cars.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476157/280275_Families_at_Volvo_Cars.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312760/Volvo_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74069/4876947
OTS: Volvo Car Corporation


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Volvo Cars Family Bond gives all employees 24 weeks paid parental leave Volvo Cars is opting in its 40,000+ employees around the globe, in all plants and offices, into a new all-gender, paid parental leave policy as of April 1, 2021. The 'Family Bond' policy will give all employees with at least one year's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rainer von Holst, V999 and the Blockchain, or the question what does the investor need to know? ...
Hochperformante Cloudtechnologie für die Zukunft der SAP-Archivierung (FOTO)
Pandemie verändert den Lebensmitteleinzelhandel: Deutsche wollen sich gesünder und nachhaltiger ernähren, mehr online einkaufen und ...
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Wienerberger AG / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG (ESEF-Format)
Rainer von Holst, V999 et la Blockchain, ou la question: que doit savoir l'investisseur ? (FOTO)
Hilfsaktion der chemisch-pharmazeutischen Industrie / "Notfallplattform Corona" für ...
EANS-DD: Semperit AG Holding / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Blume Global stellt dynamische Karte der Lieferkettenwelt vor
Google alternative: Search engine Swisscows starts selling shares
Elektro-Dienstwagen, private Elektroautos und Steuer: Das sollten Sie wissen (FOTO)
Titel
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
E.ON gewinnt Gold für beste E-Commerce-Site
Kraftstoffpreise sinken deutlich / Erstmals Preisrückgang bei Benzin nach 15 Wochen Anstieg / ...
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
Rainer von Holst, V999 and the Blockchain, or the question what does the investor need to know? ...
Covid-19 beeinflusst Geschäftsjahr 2020 in Summe stark positiv / Rückläufiges ...
Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
Aya Gold & Silver meldet Rekordergebnisse inklusive operativem Cashflow von 3,4 Millionen ...
Beneto High Protein Pasta: Nico Rosberg investiert in Insekten-Food
Panasonic SC-PMX802: HiFi-Premium-System der Extraklasse (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Geplante E-Zigarettensteuer gefährdet die Branche und ist verfassungswidrig
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:15 Uhr
Eyemaxx-Anleihen: Mindest-Eigenkapitalquote von 15% – Strafzins bei Nichteinhaltung
09:15 Uhr
3 neue HypZert Kurzstudien zu Hotel- und Industrieimmobilien sowie Nachhaltigkeitsstandards im Ausland
09:10 Uhr
Cancom wächst im Schlussquartal nicht ganz so stark - Ausblick optimistisch
09:08 Uhr
Frankreich: Verbraucherstimmung hellt sich deutlich auf
09:06 Uhr
Freudenberg leidet in der Autosparte und legt bei Reinigung zu
09:05 Uhr
Advantest Opens Registration for International Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference on June 21-23
09:05 Uhr
Minna Bank nimmt im Mai 2021 als erste digitale Bank Japans den Betrieb auf
09:04 Uhr
La Française Group: La Française mit neuem Deutschland Chef
09:04 Uhr
Aktien Asien: Kursgewinne
09:02 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)