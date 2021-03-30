Westwing reports strong 2020 results: EUR 433 million revenue at 62% growth and profitability of EUR 50 million Adj EBITDA

The fourth quarter concluded a very successful year 2020 for Westwing with revenue growing by 62% to EUR 433 million; revenue growth accelerated to 76% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Strong profitability of EUR 50 million Adj EBITDA at 11.5% Adj EBITDA margin in 2020, based on Westwing's scalable business platform and strong unit economics

Based on Westwing's best-in-class cash conversion, the strong profitability resulted in EUR 40 million Free Cash Flow at 9.1% Free Cash Flow margin in 2020

Q1 2021: Westwing started very strong into 2021 with expected revenue growth of c. 100% in the first quarter and an expected Adj EBITDA margin of around 14-15%

Outlook 2021: Continued strong growth and profitability; revenue of EUR 510-550 million (18-27% growth) at EUR 42-55 million Adj EBITDA (8-10% Adj EBITDA margin) expected

Munich, March 30, 2020 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe, today announced the results for the financial year of 2020.

Results for 2020

Based on an accelerated Home & Living eCommerce adoption, Westwing delivered a very successful year 2020. Westwing was able to leverage the accelerated Home & Living eCommerce adoption with revenues growing by 62% to EUR 433 million in 2020 (2019: EUR 267 million). In the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue growth accelerated even further to 76% compared to the same quarter last year and led to the strongest quarter in Westwing's existence at EUR 156 million in revenue (Q4 2019: EUR 88 million). This growth was driven by both existing customers with higher repurchase rates as well as a strong new customer acquisition. As a result, the number of Active Customers having made at least one order in the past twelve months increased to 1.5 million per end of 2020 compared to 0.9 million Active Customers at the end of 2019. On another positive note, the elevated growth levels were recorded across the whole country portfolio. The DACH segment reported a revenue growth of 60% in 2020, while the International segment was growing at 64%.