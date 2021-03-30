 
checkAd

DGAP-News Westwing reports strong 2020 results: EUR 433 million revenue at 62% growth and profitability of EUR 50 million Adj EBITDA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 08:00  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Westwing reports strong 2020 results: EUR 433 million revenue at 62% growth and profitability of EUR 50 million Adj EBITDA

30.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Westwing reports strong 2020 results: EUR 433 million revenue at
62% growth and profitability of EUR 50 million Adj EBITDA

  • The fourth quarter concluded a very successful year 2020 for Westwing with revenue growing by 62% to EUR 433 million; revenue growth accelerated to 76% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Strong profitability of EUR 50 million Adj EBITDA at 11.5% Adj EBITDA margin in 2020, based on Westwing's scalable business platform and strong unit economics
  • Based on Westwing's best-in-class cash conversion, the strong profitability resulted in EUR 40 million Free Cash Flow at 9.1% Free Cash Flow margin in 2020
  • Q1 2021: Westwing started very strong into 2021 with expected revenue growth of c. 100% in the first quarter and an expected Adj EBITDA margin of around 14-15%
  • Outlook 2021: Continued strong growth and profitability; revenue of EUR 510-550 million (18-27% growth) at EUR 42-55 million Adj EBITDA (8-10% Adj EBITDA margin) expected

Munich, March 30, 2020 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe, today announced the results for the financial year of 2020.

Results for 2020

Based on an accelerated Home & Living eCommerce adoption, Westwing delivered a very successful year 2020. Westwing was able to leverage the accelerated Home & Living eCommerce adoption with revenues growing by 62% to EUR 433 million in 2020 (2019: EUR 267 million). In the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue growth accelerated even further to 76% compared to the same quarter last year and led to the strongest quarter in Westwing's existence at EUR 156 million in revenue (Q4 2019: EUR 88 million). This growth was driven by both existing customers with higher repurchase rates as well as a strong new customer acquisition. As a result, the number of Active Customers having made at least one order in the past twelve months increased to 1.5 million per end of 2020 compared to 0.9 million Active Customers at the end of 2019. On another positive note, the elevated growth levels were recorded across the whole country portfolio. The DACH segment reported a revenue growth of 60% in 2020, while the International segment was growing at 64%.

Seite 1 von 5
Westwing Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Westwing - Turnaround durch Corona
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Westwing reports strong 2020 results: EUR 433 million revenue at 62% growth and profitability of EUR 50 million Adj EBITDA DGAP-News: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report Westwing reports strong 2020 results: EUR 433 million revenue at 62% growth and profitability of EUR 50 million Adj EBITDA 30.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PNE AG baut mit zwei Windparks in Schleswig-Holstein Eigenbetrieb auf 151,6 MW aus
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Testierte Zahlen 2020 bestätigen vorläufige Ergebnisse - Dividendenvorschlag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG: Eröffnung Insolvenzverfahren
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung
DGAP-Adhoc: clearvise AG erwirbt im Rahmen einer Portfoliotransaktion zwei deutsche Solarparks und beschließt ...
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Audited figures 2020 confirm preliminary results - Dividend proposal of EUR 0.30 ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to enter landmark partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:20 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax setzt Rekordjagd fort
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Westwing veröffentlicht starke Ergebnisse für das Jahr 2020: EUR 433 Mio. Umsatz bei 62% Wachstum und einer Profitabilität von EUR 50 Mio. berei-nigtem EBITDA (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Westwing veröffentlicht starke Ergebnisse für das Jahr 2020: EUR 433 Mio. Umsatz bei 62% Wachstum und einer Profitabilität von EUR 50 Mio. berei-nigtem EBITDA
29.03.21
Online-Möbelhändler Westwing stimmt auf starkes Quartal ein
29.03.21
Westwing: Prognose über Konsens
29.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Westwing Group AG: GJ 2021 - Westwing erwartet einen Umsatz von EUR 510-550 Mio. und EUR 42-55 Mio. bereinigtes EBITDA (deutsch)
29.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Westwing Group AG: FY 2021 - Westwing expects revenue of EUR 510-550 million and EUR 42-55 million Adj EBITDA
29.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Westwing Group AG: GJ 2021 - Westwing erwartet einen Umsatz von EUR 510-550 Mio. und EUR 42-55 Mio. bereinigtes EBITDA
04.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax hält sich trotz Schwäche über 14 000
04.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Renditeanstieg am Anleihenmarkt drückt weiter auf die Kurse

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
124
Westwing - Turnaround durch Corona