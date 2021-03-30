 
checkAd

DGAP-News Rautenberg Moritz & Co. GmbH: Gero Steinroeder joins Rautenberg Moritz & Co. Management Board as the firm's leadership team expands to four Managing Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: Rautenberg Moritz & Co. GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel
Rautenberg Moritz & Co. GmbH: Gero Steinroeder joins Rautenberg Moritz & Co. Management Board as the firm's leadership team expands to four Managing Partners

30.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Gero Steinroeder joins Rautenberg Moritz & Co. Management Board as the firm's leadership team expands to four Managing Partners

Düsseldorf/Frankfurt, 30 March 2021 - Six years after joining the Strategy and Corporate Finance Advisory firm Rautenberg Moritz & Co., Gero Steinroeder [48] has been promoted to Managing Partner as of March 2021. The renowned technology expert has been particularly central to the expansion of the firm's presence in the digital infrastructure and IT services industry, thus contributing significantly to the growth of the company, which was founded in 2014.

Founding partner Arndt Rautenberg said: "Gero Steinroeder not only shines with his outstanding expertise, industry knowledge and excellent focus on clients, his leadership and exemplary role model skills have also been a major contributor to our recent success. I am delighted to welcome him as the fourth Managing Partner in our management team. This is not only a logical decision by the shareholders, but also a highly deserved promotion."

Steinroeder joined the company in 2015 and was appointed partner in January 2019. Since then, he has greatly supported the expansion of the firm's Strategy & Value Creation and M&A Advisory business in the TMT sector. Steinroeders' clients include numerous globally active private equity and infrastructure funds, as well as several internationally recognized technology companies. Steinroeder said: "I am very proud to have been appointed a Managing Partner by our shareholders. At Rautenberg Moritz & Co., our integrated business model covers the entire transaction value creation lifecycle, from initiation through to implementation, operational value enhancement, and preparation of exits. This integrated offer is key to our position as the preferred partner of many of the world's most reputable companies. "

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Rautenberg Moritz & Co. GmbH: Gero Steinroeder joins Rautenberg Moritz & Co. Management Board as the firm's leadership team expands to four Managing Partners DGAP-News: Rautenberg Moritz & Co. GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel Rautenberg Moritz & Co. GmbH: Gero Steinroeder joins Rautenberg Moritz & Co. Management Board as the firm's leadership team expands to four Managing Partners 30.03.2021 / 08:00 The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PNE AG baut mit zwei Windparks in Schleswig-Holstein Eigenbetrieb auf 151,6 MW aus
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Testierte Zahlen 2020 bestätigen vorläufige Ergebnisse - Dividendenvorschlag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG: Eröffnung Insolvenzverfahren
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung
DGAP-Adhoc: clearvise AG erwirbt im Rahmen einer Portfoliotransaktion zwei deutsche Solarparks und beschließt ...
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Audited figures 2020 confirm preliminary results - Dividend proposal of EUR 0.30 ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to enter landmark partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein