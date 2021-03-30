DGAP-News: Rautenberg Moritz & Co. GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel Rautenberg Moritz & Co. GmbH: Gero Steinroeder joins Rautenberg Moritz & Co. Management Board as the firm's leadership team expands to four Managing Partners 30.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gero Steinroeder joins Rautenberg Moritz & Co. Management Board as the firm's leadership team expands to four Managing Partners

Düsseldorf/Frankfurt, 30 March 2021 - Six years after joining the Strategy and Corporate Finance Advisory firm Rautenberg Moritz & Co., Gero Steinroeder [48] has been promoted to Managing Partner as of March 2021. The renowned technology expert has been particularly central to the expansion of the firm's presence in the digital infrastructure and IT services industry, thus contributing significantly to the growth of the company, which was founded in 2014.

Founding partner Arndt Rautenberg said: "Gero Steinroeder not only shines with his outstanding expertise, industry knowledge and excellent focus on clients, his leadership and exemplary role model skills have also been a major contributor to our recent success. I am delighted to welcome him as the fourth Managing Partner in our management team. This is not only a logical decision by the shareholders, but also a highly deserved promotion."

Steinroeder joined the company in 2015 and was appointed partner in January 2019. Since then, he has greatly supported the expansion of the firm's Strategy & Value Creation and M&A Advisory business in the TMT sector. Steinroeders' clients include numerous globally active private equity and infrastructure funds, as well as several internationally recognized technology companies. Steinroeder said: "I am very proud to have been appointed a Managing Partner by our shareholders. At Rautenberg Moritz & Co., our integrated business model covers the entire transaction value creation lifecycle, from initiation through to implementation, operational value enhancement, and preparation of exits. This integrated offer is key to our position as the preferred partner of many of the world's most reputable companies. "