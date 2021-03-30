NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback Scout24 AG launches public repurchase offer of almost EUR 1 billion 30.03.2021 / 08:03

Key pillar of the roadmap to return capital to shareholders.

Attractive premium of 10% over the relevant average price.

Efficient transaction mechanism with high flexibility for shareholders.



Munich / Berlin, 30 March 2021

The Management Board of Scout AG has decided today to make a public repurchase offer for up to 13,976,613 Scout24 shares for a purchase price per share (excluding incidental costs) of EUR 69.66 (the "Offer Price"). The public repurchase offer thus has a total volume of EUR 973.6 million.



KEY OFFER PARAMETERS

Offer price EUR 69.66 (represents a 10.0% premium to the relevant average price*) Offer size up to EUR 973.6 million representing up to 13,976,613 shares Tender ratio 7:1 (for 7 tender rights 1 Scout24 share can be tendered at the offer price) Acceptance period 1 April 2021 until 16 April 2021 (24:00 hrs. CEST) Tender rights trading 1 April 2021 until 14 April 2021; admission to trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange (Xetra & trading floor) ISIN / WKN tender rights DE000A3H3LR9 / A3H 3LR

* 3-day volume weighted average price on the Frankfurt stock exchange as of 29 March 2021, based on the closing auction prices and volumes of the Scout24 share in Xetra trading.