Kinnevik Notice to the Annual General Meeting

The shareholders of Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") are hereby given notice to the 2021 Annual General Meeting on Thursday 29 April 2021. Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Board has decided that the Annual General Meeting should be conducted only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation. It will not be possible for shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting in person or by way of a proxy holder. The notice is attached to this press release.

Information on the resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting will be disclosed on
29 April 2021, as soon as the outcome of the postal voting has been finally confirmed.

A presentation by Kinnevik’s Chief Executive Officer, Georgi Ganev, and short introductions by the new Chairman of the Board proposed by the Nomination Committee, James Anderson, and the new Board member proposed by the Nomination Committee, Harald Mix, will be available on Kinnevik’s website at www.kinnevik.com under the heading ”General Meetings” (which can be found under the section ”Governance”) in connection with the Annual General Meeting.

Distribution of Kinnevik's shareholding in Zalando

As announced by Kinnevik on 17 February 2021, the Board of Kinnevik proposes that the 2021 Annual General Meeting resolves on a distribution of Kinnevik's shareholding in Zalando SE ("Zalando") to the shareholders. The distribution is proposed to be made through a share redemption plan, as set out in the Board's proposal under items 17(a)-(f) on the proposed agenda. Through the distribution, Kinnevik’s portfolio becomes more balanced and focused on Kinnevik’s younger high-growth, increasingly unlisted, businesses – in line with Kinnevik’s strategic plan to transform its portfolio and reinforce its position as Europe’s leading listed growth investor. Kinnevik’s shareholding in Zalando will for technical reasons be distributed in the form of Euroclear Sweden-registered Zalando shares that the holder may re-register directly with Clearstream Germany following the share redemption plan. The re-registration is made to enable shareholders to complete transactions with the distributed Zalando shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

