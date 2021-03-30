 
Tiziana Plans Phase 2 Clinical Study in Moderate to Severe Covid-19 Patients with Nasal Administration of Foralumab, a Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody

  • Since the anti-inflammatory effect of the nasally administered Foralumab is through the modulation of the immune system and not by directly targeting Covid-19, this therapeutic approach could be useful for newly identified Covid-19 variants in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.
  • Foralumab is the first monoclonal antibody that can be dosed nasally or orally, due to its ability to effect systemic immunity via the epithelial lining of the nose, respiratory tract and gut.
  • The direct rapid delivery of Foralumab to the nasal passage and respiratory tract was shown in a previous study of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients to suppress lung inflammation, as evident from CT scans and reduced systemic markers of inflammation including interleukin-6 and C-reactive protein.

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, reports that it plans further development of Foralumab, its proprietary anti-CD3 human monoclonal antibody in Covid-19. A recent clinical study in mild to moderate Covid-19 patients showed evidence that the nasally administered anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody reduced pulmonary and systemic inflammation and it was well tolerated. That study was completed in collaboration with scientific teams at the Harvard Medical School (Boston, USA), and INTRIALS, a full-service Latin American CRO based in São Paulo, Brazil. Tiziana now plans a phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled trial in Brazil for moderate to severe hospitalized Covid-19 patients to test the drug in a more compromised group of patients. All patients will receive standard of care background therapy.

Recent studies suggest that the pathogenesis of pulmonary inflammation in Covid-19 includes an abnormal host response or overreaction of the immune system in patients. Therefore, nasal treatment with Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 mAb, to modulate the immune system and to stimulate Tregs is a scientifically logical approach for the treatment of Covid-19. Foralumab is also the only monoclonal antibody that can be dosed nasally or orally due to its ability to effect systemic immunity via the epithelial lining of the nose, respiratory tract and gut.

