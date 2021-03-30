Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj changes its financial reporting practice

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj ("UTG") will change its financial reporting practice and only publish a half year financial report and a financial statements bulletin in the future. UTG will therefore not publish the business review for January - March 2021 on 30 April 2021 or the business review for January - September 2021 on 29 October 2021, as previously announced.

SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH ("SPX FLOW) has acquired through a public tender offer more than 90 per cent of all the issued and outstanding shares and votes in UTG. SPX FLOW has on 20 January 2021 commenced mandatory redemption proceedings in respect of UTG's minority shares by applying for arbitration proceedings to be initiated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 4 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to redeem the remaining issued and outstanding shares in UTG.

SPX FLOW has announced that it intends to cause UTG to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Helsinki as soon as permitted and reasonably practicable under applicable laws and regulations. Consequently, the announcement of the half-year financial report for January - June 2021 is subject to the timing of the delisting and will be published only if required under applicable laws and regulations

In Uusikaupunki, 30 March 2021

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

Board of Directors

Further information

Dominic Hill, Managing Director, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +44 (0) 161 249 1444

www.utgmix.com

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. Its main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals. The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.