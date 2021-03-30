 
Baita Plai Revised Mine Plan & Investor Presentation

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

30 March 2021

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Baita Plai Revised Mine Plan & Investor Presentation

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce the finalisation and release of a new mechanised mine plan for its producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) in Romania, in line with the previous announcement made on 26 February 2021.

Full details of the new mine plan can be found on the Company’s website under Investor Presentations at the following link:

https://www.vastplc.com/investor-information/document-downloads/

Highlights include:

  • No further funding for capex required to implement the new mine plan and future capex will be funded from cashflows.
  • Net* revenue forecast:
    • $17.2m 1 April 2021 – 30 April 2022
    • $28.2m 1 May 2022 – 30 April 2023
    • $33.4m 1 May 2023 – 30 April 2024
    • $34.7m 1 May 2024 – 30 April 2025
  • Net operating cashflow forecast before debt, tax and new capex:
    • $4.9m 1 April 2021 – 30 April 2022
    • $15.2m 1 May 2022 – 30 April 2023
    • $20.9m 1 May 2023 – 30 April 2024
    • $21.9m 1May 2024 – 30 April 2025

Notes:

  1. *Net after royalties & transportation costs.
  2. The assumptions used are set out below
  3. Actual sales and production figures will be reported on a bi-annual basis.
  4. Guidance will be provided to the market as the Company advances the new mine plan.
  • The cashflows support a valuation of Baita Plai in excess of $100 million that represents a floor to the fundamental value of the mine with further potential upside.
  • The cashflow forecasts provide very strong underwriting for further debt investment, if required in the future, focused on further drilling and capacity upgrades.
  • Full-time dedicated international mine management team being appointed to supervise every aspect of mining and production.
  • Mining capacity is planned to increase by 65% under the new mechanised mine plan compared to the old labour intensive mine plan. The new mine plan includes the acquisition of three Load Haul Dump Loaders (LHDs), an Aramine Face Jumbo Drill Rig, two Resemin Muki 22 Long Hole Drilling Rigs and a Tomra XRT Ore processing & sorting machine. The new mechanised plan further reduces specific project risk.
  • Execution risk is expected to be significantly reduced compared with the old plan through the employment of senior international staff; the use of increased mechanisation; and the fact that shortly with the expediated development plan now possible through the new equipment, the mining areas will be in areas newly drilled by the Company and not in less stable old mining areas.
  • Production will continue during the development phase. Underground production will continue on Levels 17 & 18 in addition to the new mining area on Level 19.
  • Mill feed grades concentrated by x1.25 – x1.75 by utilising TOMRA advanced XRT processing technology.
  • 21% reduction in $/mined tonne.
  • Exploration drilling targeting the downdip extension of the Antonio skarn from 19 level to 22 level expected to commence in June 2021.
  • Exploration drilling to confirm historic drill hole data on the Antonio North skarn expected to commence in early 2022.

Andrew Prelea, Chief Executive Officer of Vast Resources PLC, commented:

