Amryt Announces Results from an Investigator Sponsored Study of Lomitapide in FCS

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, March 30, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, today  announces efficacy and safety data from the “Lochnes” investigator sponsored study of lomitapide in Familial Chylomicronaemia Syndrome (“FCS”) which was conducted by expert lipidologists in Italy.

The study enrolled 18 adult patients across 3 sites.  All patients had a genetic diagnosis of FCS and a history of pancreatitis.  The median baseline fasting triglyceride level of patients was 1884 mg/dL. Patients were administered open-label treatment with escalating doses of lomitapide for 26 weeks.  The median fasting triglyceride level at 26 weeks was 672 mg/dL representing a 70.5% median reduction versus baseline. 14 patients achieved a reduction in triglycerides to less than 1000 mg/dL and 13 of these achieved  triglycerides of 750 mg/dL or below at 26 weeks.  

Treatment with lomitapide was generally well tolerated and all patients completed 26 weeks of treatment.  Adverse events were mild to moderate and mostly related to gastrointestinal tolerability and liver enzyme elevations.  Liver MRI imaging revealed an increase in hepatic fat content which was between 30-50% at week 26 in 3 patients.

The company will now evaluate and analyse the full data set from the study and plans to discuss the potential development path forward with the FDA and the EMA.  

Dr Mark Sumeray, Chief Medical Officer of Amryt, commented: “We are encouraged by the data from the study and look forward to our discussions with the respective health authorities to progress lomitapide as a potential treatment for FCS.”

Professor Maurizio Averna, Lead Investigator together with Professor Angelo B. Cefalù - Study Co-Investigator, commented: “The results of the study support the hypothesis that lomitapide may be a potential treatment for reducing triglycerides in FCS.  Interestingly, at the end of the study, 14 out of 18 patients achieved triglyceride levels below 1000 mg/dL , which is considered the pancreatitis risk threshold.”

