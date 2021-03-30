Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.03.2021, 08:00 | 7 | 0 | 0 30.03.2021, 08:00 |

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 30.3.2021 AT 09:00

Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Tianta Oy Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Korpimies, Vesa Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Teleste Oyj LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210329171650_2 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-03-25 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009007728 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 158 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (2): Volume: 23 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (3): Volume: 216 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (4): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (5): Volume: 282 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (6): Volume: 80 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (7): Volume: 327 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (8): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (9): Volume: 5 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (10): Volume: 279 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (11): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (12): Volume: 6 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (13): Volume: 312 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (14): Volume: 64 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (15): Volume: 638 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (16): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.1 EUR Aggregated transactions (16): Volume: 2,703 Volume weighted average price: 5.1 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-03-26 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009007728 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 235 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (3): Volume: 820 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (4): Volume: 2,646 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (5): Volume: 1,695 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (6): Volume: 340 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (7): Volume: 700 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (8): Volume: 10 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (9): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (10): Volume: 730 Unit price: 5.22 EUR Aggregated transactions (10): Volume: 12,676 Volume weighted average price: 5.19431 EUR

TELESTE CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki www.teleste.com

