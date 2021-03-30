 
Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 30.3.2021 AT 09:00


Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210329171650_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 158 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 23 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 216 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(5): Volume: 282 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 80 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 327 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(9): Volume: 5 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 279 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(11): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(12): Volume: 6 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(13): Volume: 312 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(14): Volume: 64 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(15): Volume: 638 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(16): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(16): Volume: 2,703 Volume weighted average price: 5.1 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 235 Unit price: 5.14 EUR

(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.14 EUR

(3): Volume: 820 Unit price: 5.14 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,646 Unit price: 5.18 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,695 Unit price: 5.18 EUR

(6): Volume: 340 Unit price: 5.18 EUR

(7): Volume: 700 Unit price: 5.2 EUR

(8): Volume: 10 Unit price: 5.22 EUR

(9): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 5.22 EUR

(10): Volume: 730 Unit price: 5.22 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 12,676 Volume weighted average price: 5.19431 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.teleste.com


Wertpapier


