Notice of Annual General Meeting in Karolinska Development AB (publ)

Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus and the authorities’ regulations/advice on avoiding public gatherings, the Board of Directors has resolved that the AGM will be held without physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties and that shareholders only can exercise their voting rights by voting in advance in accordance with the procedure prescribed below. Information on the resolutions passed at the AGM will be published on Wednesday May 5, 2021, as soon as the result of the voting has been finally confirmed.

The shareholders of Karolinska Development AB (publ), reg. no. 556707-5048, (“ Karolinska Development ” or the “ Company ”) are invited to the Annual General Meeting, on Wednesday May 5, 2021.

Participation and notification of attendance

A shareholder, who wishes to participate in the meeting, must

(i) be recorded as shareholder (not nominee registered) in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday April 27, 2021 and

(ii) notify of his/her intention to participate by submitting their advance vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading Advance voting below, so that the advance vote is received by Karolinska Development no later than Tuesday May 4, 2021.

Nominee registered shares

For shareholders who have their shares nominee-registered through a bank or other nominee, the following applies in order to be entitled to participate in the meeting. In addition to giving notice of participation by submitting its advance vote, such shareholder must re-register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB as of the record date Tuesday April 27, 2021. Such re-registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration). Shareholders who wish to register their shares in their own names must, in accordance with the respective nominee’s routines, request that the nominee make such registration. Voting rights registration that have been requested by the shareholder at such time that the registration has been completed by the nominee no later than Thursday April 29, 2021, will be taken into account in the preparation of the share register.