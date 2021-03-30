 
checkAd

Notice of Annual General Meeting in Karolinska Development AB (publ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 08:00  |  23   |   |   

The shareholders of Karolinska Development AB (publ), reg. no. 556707-5048, (“Karolinska Development” or the “Company”) are invited to the Annual General Meeting, on Wednesday May 5, 2021.

Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus and the authorities’ regulations/advice on avoiding public gatherings, the Board of Directors has resolved that the AGM will be held without physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties and that shareholders only can exercise their voting rights by voting in advance in accordance with the procedure prescribed below. Information on the resolutions passed at the AGM will be published on Wednesday May 5, 2021, as soon as the result of the voting has been finally confirmed.

Participation and notification of attendance

A shareholder, who wishes to participate in the meeting, must

(i) be recorded as shareholder (not nominee registered) in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday April 27, 2021 and

(ii) notify of his/her intention to participate by submitting their advance vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading Advance voting below, so that the advance vote is received by Karolinska Development no later than Tuesday May 4, 2021.

Nominee registered shares

For shareholders who have their shares nominee-registered through a bank or other nominee, the following applies in order to be entitled to participate in the meeting. In addition to giving notice of participation by submitting its advance vote, such shareholder must re-register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB as of the record date Tuesday April 27, 2021. Such re-registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration). Shareholders who wish to register their shares in their own names must, in accordance with the respective nominee’s routines, request that the nominee make such registration. Voting rights registration that have been requested by the shareholder at such time that the registration has been completed by the nominee no later than Thursday April 29, 2021, will be taken into account in the preparation of the share register.

Seite 1 von 7
Karolinska Development (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Annual General Meeting in Karolinska Development AB (publ) The shareholders of Karolinska Development AB (publ), reg. no. 556707-5048, (“Karolinska Development” or the “Company”) are invited to the Annual General Meeting, on Wednesday May 5, 2021. Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Celldex Reports 80% Complete Response Rate in Interim Data Update from Phase 1b study of CDX-0159 ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Karolinska Development Annual Report 2020 published
15.03.21
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics initiates preparations for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
10.03.21
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics prepares clinical development program of sevuparin in sepsis/septic shock
03.03.21
Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Forendo Pharma advances FOR-6219 to Phase 2 based on positive Phase 1 data
02.03.21
Karolinska Development’s portfolio company OssDsign announces a fully guaranteed rights issue and launches new corporate strategy
01.03.21
Karolinska Development appoints Per Aniansson as CFO and Investment Director