Your Family Entertainment AG English-language HD kids channel RiC.today launches on Planet Earth TV's streaming platform BossTV in the US

English-language HD kids channel RiC.today launches on Planet Earth TV's streaming platform BossTV in the US

Munich, March 30, 2021

RiC.today, the international version of well-known German kids channel RiC TV, is continuing its international roll-out: RiC.today's parent Your Family Entertainment AG announced today that the channel joined Boss TV's varied bouquet of linear channels in the US.

Planet Earth TV's streaming platform BossTV offers different channel packages for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android Phone and Android TV devices. It focuses on high-quality movies, series and live news in English, Spanish and Italian. As of now, BossTV's customers can also enjoy the entertaining and informative kids shows available on RiC.today.

The English-language kids channel is broadcast in HD and is named after its hilarious mascot Ric the Raven. RiC.today promotes learning in a fun way through premium educational content and equips children with knowledge about current topics, such as the environment, health and nutrition. The content is often based on popular children's books and novels and was carefully produced.

RiC.today's HD signal can be received via satellite (Eutelsat 16A, Transponder D8, of the A1 Telekom Austria Group) and IP.

Bernd Wendeln, member of the YFE Board and COO comments: "Expanding RiC.today into the US and on streaming is the next milestone in our international efforts. This is the way forward for us. We look forward to a successful partnership with BossTV."

José Paternostro, BossTV's Business Development Manager adds: "BossTV is excited to add RiC.today to its programming. We will soon create a kids package which will include RiC.today as an important part of the offer."


About Your Family Entertainment AG
The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV)  is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. 
 

Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG
Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer
Nordendstraße 64
80801 Munich, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0
E-Mail: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv
www.rictv.de
www.fixundfoxi.tv



