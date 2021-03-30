GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 30 MARCH 2021 AT 9.50 EET





The City of Espoo selected Gofore as the primary provider of ICT consultancy services to support digital transformation



Based on a public competitive tendering process, the City of Espoo has selected Gofore Lead Ltd (Silver Planet Ltd until 28 January 2021), a Gofore Group company, as the primary service provider in a framework arrangement for ICT consultancy services. Its selection for the framework arrangement entails that Gofore Lead Ltd will be supporting the City of Espoo in its digital transformation. The duration of the framework arrangement is seven years and its total estimated value is approximately EUR 25 million over the agreement period. The framework arrangement does not impose any minimum purchase obligation on the City of Espoo.

In its invitation to tender, the City of Espoo estimated its annual need for ICT consultancy services to amount to approximately 5,500 to 7,500 man-days. The City of Espoo has the possibility of requesting competing tenders from the two other suppliers selected for the framework arrangement. The framework arrangement for ICT consultancy services is a continuation of the cooperation based on a prior framework arrangement between the City of Espoo and Silver Planet Ltd.