Gofore Plc The City of Espoo selected Gofore as the primary provider of ICT consultancy services to support digital transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 30 MARCH 2021 AT 9.50 EET  

  
The City of Espoo selected Gofore as the primary provider of ICT consultancy services to support digital transformation  
 
Based on a public competitive tendering process, the City of Espoo has selected Gofore Lead Ltd (Silver Planet Ltd until 28 January 2021), a Gofore Group company, as the primary service provider in a framework arrangement for ICT consultancy services. Its selection for the framework arrangement entails that Gofore Lead Ltd will be supporting the City of Espoo in its digital transformation. The duration of the framework arrangement is seven years and its total estimated value is approximately EUR 25 million over the agreement period. The framework arrangement does not impose any minimum purchase obligation on the City of Espoo. 

In its invitation to tender, the City of Espoo estimated its annual need for ICT consultancy services to amount to approximately 5,500 to 7,500 man-days. The City of Espoo has the possibility of requesting competing tenders from the two other suppliers selected for the framework arrangement. The framework arrangement for ICT consultancy services is a continuation of the cooperation based on a prior framework arrangement between the City of Espoo and Silver Planet Ltd. 

The City of Espoo resolved on the procurement award today 30 March 2021. The procurement award will become final and non-appealable once the appeal period stipulated under the Finnish Public Procurement Act has passed. 

For further information:   
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc   
tel. +358 40 540 2280   
mikael.nylund@gofore.com
       

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 700 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding and design – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on theNasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Learn to know us better atwww.gofore.com. 



