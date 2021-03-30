MeinAuto Group shows strong, profitable growth in 2020

MeinAuto Group increases adjusted revenue by 11% to €212 million

Adjusted EBITDA increases by 25% to €38 million

Subscription orders grew by 40% to 44,000 active subscribers



Munich, 30 March 2021 - MeinAuto Group, the leading platform for digital new car sales in Germany, today announced its 2020 financial results, demonstrating continued strong, profitable growth as the pandemic accelerated the shift from offline to online and increased the demand for personal mobility.

Germany's new car market, Europe's largest by some distance, has a total volume of €70 billion. In 2020, approximately 2% purchased their new car online. This is expected to increase to 15% by 2025. Customers' propensity to purchase their new car online has increased by 15 percentage points to 35% in the last year alone. A growing number of customers realize that online solutions are more transparent, easier to use and have a better price than offline retailers. A shift in consumer demand from ownership to usership solutions is further accelerating if not boosting this market transformation.

Building on the trend for usership over ownership, MeinAuto Group offers flexible subscription solutions with comprehensive mobility services. Through its platforms MeinAuto Group registered 26 million visits in 2020. In the same timeframe, the company grew its active subscriber base to 44,000 and generated over 39,000 new car orders of which 80% were from B2C customers. Therefore, even as new car registrations in the German market fell by 19%, B2C subscription orders on MeinAuto.de grew by 40%.

At the same time, the Group continues to create strong customer satisfaction: approximately 80% of subscribers renew their contract and opt for a new subscription with MeinAuto Group. This creates the basis for further sustainable growth.