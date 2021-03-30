DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel AiCuris expands its Management with Prof. Dr. Hubert Trübel joining as Chief Medical Officer and the Appointment of Dr. Tamara Pfaff, Head of Preclinical Development, to the Management Team 30.03.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Prof. Hubert Trübel succeeds Dr. Manickam Rangaraju as CMO and Head of Clinical Development

As CMO, Prof. Trübel will be responsible for the entire clinical pipeline including AiCuris' main programs, Pritelivir, planned to enter a pivotal Phase 3 trial in 2021 for the treatment of acyclovir-resistant HSV infections and AIC649, a broad-acting immunmodulator currently being tested against SARS-CoV-2

In her new position, Dr. Tamara Pfaff will represent all preclinical activities within the management team and strengthen these activities in AiCuris' R&D organisation

WUPPERTAL, Germany, March 30, 2021 - AiCuris, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced that Prof. Hubert Trübel joined AiCuris as Head of Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer. In addition, the Head of Preclinical Development, Dr. Tamara Pfaff, was also appointed to the management team effective April 1, 2021.

Prof. Trübel brings with him more than 20 years of experience in academia and the pharmaceutical industry with an extensive track record in the management of international clinical development across a variety of treatment areas. As CMO, he will be responsible for the entire AiCuris clinical development pipeline including the Company's main programs Pritelivir and AIC649. Pritelivir is planned to enter a pivotal Phase 3 trial in 2021 for the treatment of immunocompromised patients whose HSV infections have become resistant to acyclovir. With AIC649 the focus will be on the exploitation of the full potential of this immune modulator, currently being investigated for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.