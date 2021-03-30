Metsähallitus selects Innofactor as its case management system provider

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on March 30, 2021, at 10:25 Finnish time

Metsähallitus selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition to provide a case management system as Saas. The procurement comprises of the delivery of the case management system, as well as support and maintenance services. The system will be based on Innofactor's Dynasty 10 solution.

The service agreement related to the procurement will be valid for fixed period of four years after which it will be valid until further notice. The agreement value is approximately EUR 700,000.