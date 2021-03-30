 
Rovio Entertainment Corp. Publishing time for the Q1 2021 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation                  Press Release                     March 30, 2021

Publishing time for the Q1 2021 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q1 2021 interim report on April 29th, 2021 at 09:00 a.m. EEST.

The full Q1 report will be available after publication in company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year ...

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and teleconference on Q1 2021 financial results, including Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on April 29th  at 2.00 p.m. EEST. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en , and later on the same day as a recording.

Dial in numbers for the teleconference:

PIN: 72543629#

Finland: +358 981710310
Sweden:+46 856642651
United Kingdom: +44 3333000804
United States: +1 6319131422

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on March 30th, 2021.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media desk: + 358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)



