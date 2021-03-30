 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 09:36  |  34   |   |   

Company Announcement no. 81 – 2021
Copenhagen, March 30th, 2021

Annual General Meeting 2021

To the shareholders of GreenMobility A/S

The Board of Directors hereby convene the Annual General Meeting of GreenMobility A/S, CVR no. 35521585 (the “Company”) to be held on:

Thursday, April 22 at 14:00 (CEST)
at the Company’s address, Landgreven 3, 4., 1301 Copenhagen K, Denmark.

Important Information relating to the COVID-19 situation
The Annual General Meeting will this year be conducted in consideration of the special circumstances, which are currently applicable due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Company therefore strongly recommends the shareholders to refrain from attending the Annual General Meeting in person in accordance with the current recommendations and restrictions on gatherings. The Company will instead make a live webcast of the Annual General Meeting available to the shareholders requesting access hereto. It will be possible to ask questions to the Company during the webcast; however, it will not be possible to formally attend and vote through the webcast. Votes may be cast by proxy, voting by correspondence or in person. Shareholders, who wish to participate in the webcast, must submit a written request via email to ir@greenmobility.com no later than 16 April 2021 at 23:59 (CEST). For more information, please see the information sheet at the Company’s website: https://www.greenmobility.com/investors/governance/annual-general-meet ...

Agenda
1.     The Board of Directors’ election of the Chairman of the meeting.

2.     The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year

3.     Presentation and adoption of the Annual Report 2020

4.     Allocation of profit or loss according to the adopted Annual Report 2020

5.     Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

6.     Presentation and advisory vote on the Company’s remuneration report 2020

7.     Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year

8.     Election of members to the Board of Directors

9.     Election of auditor

10.  Authorization to acquire treasury shares

11.  Any proposals from the Board of Directors

11.a.   Amendments to Article 3.1 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of authorization to increase the share capital with pre-emptive rights at a price at or below market price

