SIGNA Development Selection AG among top 1% in industry with current ESG rating

Excellent showing by SIGNA development business area

Second outstanding ESG rating after SIGNA Prime

Evaluated by rating agency Sustainalytics

Vienna, Austria; March 30, 2021 - As one of Europe's top real estate developers, SIGNA Development Selection AG (SDS) pursues sustainable and future-proof development. SDS was the second company in the SIGNA Group of Companies after SIGNA Prime Selection AG to garner a first-rate score ("low risk") in the ESG risk rating by rating agency Sustainalytics. This puts SDS in 36th place of 1,027 real estate companies assessed by Sustainalytics. In the project developer category, SDS is among the top 1% of companies rated by Sustainalytics in the industry worldwide. SDS attained a risk score of 10.6 on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 represents a negligible ESG risk.

According to Christoph Stadlhuber, CEO of SIGNA Real Estate Austria, "We are very proud of the excellent result we achieved and our positioning as one of the most sustainable companies in our industry. In our role as a developer of sophisticated buildings and urban areas, we have the opportunity to implement a holistic sustainability approach. This is how we create living spaces for future generations that contribute significantly to decarbonizing the real estate sector thanks to methods of constructing and using buildings that conserve resources."

Sustainalytics is a leading provider of ESG data, market research, and ratings. The Sustainalytics ESG risk rating assesses sustainability risks and how the company manages them. SDS's financial risk concerning ESG factors was determined to be "low" due to its strong management of key issues and low sensitivity. In most categories such as Corporate Governance, ESG Integration - Financials, Community Relations, Product Governance, and Bribery and Corruption, SDS achieved the highest possible score ("negligible risk"). SDS's rating in terms of Human Capital and Emissions, Effluents, and Waste was also very good ("low risk").