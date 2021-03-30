 
checkAd

Further Wirecard subsidiary successfully sold - Financial investor acquires Wirecard Turkey

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 10:00  |  60   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 30.03.2021 / 10:00

Press Release

Lawyer Dr. Michael Jaffé
Insolvency Administrator of Wirecard AG, Aschheim

Further Wirecard subsidiary successfully sold

Financial investor acquires Wirecard Turkey

Munich/Aschheim/Amsterdam, 30 March 2021. In the insolvency proceedings concerning the assets of Wirecard AG, the insolvency administrator Dr. Michael Jaffé and the financial investor Finch Capital, through a new Irish company Nomu Pay, reached a definitive agreement with respect to the sale of Wirecard Ödeme Ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri (Wirecard Turkey), the (indirect) subsidiary of Wirecard AG in Turkey, to Nomu Pay. The creditors' committee has already approved the transaction, but the sale is still subject to approval by local regulators.

Wirecard Turkey operates under the e-cash and payment license of the Turkish Central Bank and has a comprehensive payment license in its area. The company offers online payment solutions for different customers such as the Turkish mobile phone companies. In doing so, it serves the regional market autonomously, largely without any links with the Wirecard Group or its other subsidiaries.

"We are pleased to implement a solution for Wirecard Turkey. This success was not foreseeable at the beginning of the insolvency proceedings, as an adjustment of the business model was necessary to maintain operations in Turkey," comments insolvency administrator Dr. Michael Jaffé.

Wirecard Turkey is the last European subsidiary that, after the sale of Wirecard's core business, has been put on sale in an international M&A process. Apart from this, further investor processes are currently underway for some subsidiaries in Asia.

 

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:

Media contact for the insolvency administrator:
Sebastian Brunner
Tel.: +49/175/5604673
Email: sebastian.brunner@brunner-communications.de

Media contact for Finch Capital:

Rebecca Geller
Email: rebecca@gellerpr.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Sebastian Brunner Communications
Key word(s): Finance

30.03.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1179545  30.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179545&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Further Wirecard subsidiary successfully sold - Financial investor acquires Wirecard Turkey DGAP-Media / 30.03.2021 / 10:00 Press Release Lawyer Dr. Michael JafféInsolvency Administrator of Wirecard AG, Aschheim Further Wirecard subsidiary successfully sold Financial investor acquires Wirecard Turkey Munich/Aschheim/Amsterdam, 30 March …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG: Eröffnung Insolvenzverfahren
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG macht sich Gegenantrag zur Änderung der Anleihebedingungen 2018/2023, ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to enter landmark partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the board of management of Uniper SE
DGAP-Adhoc: clearvise AG erwirbt im Rahmen einer Portfoliotransaktion zwei deutsche Solarparks und beschließt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase
Corona stoppt Jahrzehnt der Vergütungssteigerungen im DAX
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen issues green corporate bonds for the first time in an amount of ...
EQS-News: Relief Confirms Release of 60-Day Findings from Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of Intravenous ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein