Viasat Opens State-of-the-Art Network Operations Centre & Cyber Security Operations Centre in the UK

Aldershot, UK facility will Give Customers Peace of Mind, Targets the Creation of over 75 New Jobs and Represents the Beginning of More than a £300m Investment in UK Industries Tied to the Launch and Service Roll-out of the ViaSat-3 Constellation Aimed at Serving Europe, Middle East and Africa

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat UK Ltd., a subsidiary of global communications company, Viasat Inc., (NASDAQ: VSAT), today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) in Aldershot, UK. The facility will support defence, government and commercial organisations who rely on the guaranteed resilience of their networks, and who are targeted by increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks from a growing number of adversaries. The NOC and CSOC represent the beginning of a major investment in the UK prosperity and sovereignty agenda from Viasat, which includes targeting the creation of more than 75 new highly-skilled network, analysis and cyber security roles, and more than £300m in UK-focused investment to support the launch and service roll-out of the impending ViaSat-3 constellation over Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Acting as a global customer care centre, the NOC and CSOC offer customers monitoring, detection and network support to help ensure the overall health of the network; identify potential issues or security threats; resolve those issues and threats in the shortest time possible; and confirm that any threat resolution is successful.

"We are entering an era of rapidly changing threat environments, where both the enemies that organisations face and their methods of attack, have taken on new and very dangerous forms," said Steve Beeching, managing director of Viasat UK. "From militaries, to governments, to critical national infrastructure and the private sector, the network is one of an organisation's most precious resources, and as such a prime target for adversaries. Constant vigilance against these ever developing threats can mean diverting resources from other priorities. Organisations need a partner who can provide the support, understanding and responsibility needed to protect the network so that they can focus on their core mission. Viasat's secure mobility, assured satellite communications, network and behavioural analytics experience, along with our drive to bring the best people, technology and innovation to the forefront, make us perfectly suited to open, manage and grow an integrated NOC/CSOC."