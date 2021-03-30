 
checkAd

Viasat Opens State-of-the-Art Network Operations Centre & Cyber Security Operations Centre in the UK

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 10:00  |  62   |   |   

Aldershot, UK facility will Give Customers Peace of Mind, Targets the Creation of over 75 New Jobs and Represents the Beginning of More than a £300m Investment in UK Industries Tied to the Launch and Service Roll-out of the ViaSat-3 Constellation Aimed at Serving Europe, Middle East and Africa

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat UK Ltd., a subsidiary of global communications company, Viasat Inc., (NASDAQ: VSAT), today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) in Aldershot, UK. The facility will support defence, government and commercial organisations who rely on the guaranteed resilience of their networks, and who are targeted by increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks from a growing number of adversaries. The NOC and CSOC represent the beginning of a major investment in the UK prosperity and sovereignty agenda from Viasat, which includes targeting the creation of more than 75 new highly-skilled network, analysis and cyber security roles, and more than £300m in UK-focused investment to support the launch and service roll-out of the impending ViaSat-3 constellation over Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Acting as a global customer care centre, the NOC and CSOC offer customers monitoring, detection and network support to help ensure the overall health of the network; identify potential issues or security threats; resolve those issues and threats in the shortest time possible; and confirm that any threat resolution is successful.   

"We are entering an era of rapidly changing threat environments, where both the enemies that organisations face and their methods of attack, have taken on new and very dangerous forms," said Steve Beeching, managing director of Viasat UK. "From militaries, to governments, to critical national infrastructure and the private sector, the network is one of an organisation's most precious resources, and as such a prime target for adversaries. Constant vigilance against these ever developing threats can mean diverting resources from other priorities. Organisations need a partner who can provide the support, understanding and responsibility needed to protect the network so that they can focus on their core mission. Viasat's secure mobility, assured satellite communications, network and behavioural analytics experience, along with our drive to bring the best people, technology and innovation to the forefront, make us perfectly suited to open, manage and grow an integrated NOC/CSOC."

Seite 1 von 4


Viasat Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viasat Opens State-of-the-Art Network Operations Centre & Cyber Security Operations Centre in the UK Aldershot, UK facility will Give Customers Peace of Mind, Targets the Creation of over 75 New Jobs and Represents the Beginning of More than a £300m Investment in UK Industries Tied to the Launch and Service Roll-out of the ViaSat-3 Constellation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where ...
TurtleTree Scientific and JSBiosciences enter into a strategic partnership for the development of ...
Immunovia reports positive results of the blinded clinical validation of IMMray PanCan-d blood test ...
Precision Aquaculture Market worth $794 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Inzyon launches CSR monitor for company sustainability intelligence and compliance measures
Lifesum Teams Up With Gympass, Making Its Nutrition App Available to Employees of Leading Global ...
Lightning Roulette: Best UK Lightning Roulette Online Casinos, Latest Report By Live-Casino-Online.co.uk
ELEVEN SPORTS Agrees To Acquire Global Media Company Team Whistle
GenScript Biotech Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ideal Systems' Cloud Integration Framework 'Alice' is Selected by Encompass Digital Media to Power ...
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Bureau Veritas acquires Jianchuang, a Specialist in Softlines Testing for the Online Retail ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area