Hewlett Packard Enterprise Powers Leading SAP HANA Cloud Service Provider in France

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that oXya, a Hitachi Group company and France’s leading SAP-certified provider of cloud services, has selected HPE Superdome Flex servers to power its new cloud architecture. The collaboration with a leading service provider, like oXya, demonstrates how HPE’s partner ecosystem plays an important role in meeting HPE’s commitment to offer end customers a comprehensive set of best-of-breed, as-a-service solutions wherever they need.

Premier HPE partner, oXya, chose HPE Superdome Flex servers for its unique, modular architecture that is scalable and flexible to quickly adapt to different mission critical needs. HPE Superdome Flex servers are also perfectly suited to power in-memory processing for larger databases, such as SAP HANA cloud applications that are used in a range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and retail. According to Gartner, the SAP HANA market is set to continue to see rapid growth during the next five to 10 years, with HPE leading the way as the leading SAP HANA infrastructure provider1, with the majority being installed with HPE Superdome Flex servers.

An independent provider with over 350 enterprise customers and hundreds of thousands of SAP users globally, oXya helps enterprises increase the efficiency and flexibility of their mission-critical IT systems, running customers’ SAP systems and additional systems on a variety of private and public clouds. oXya requires high performance, reliability and strong flexibility, to provide SAP HANA cloud offerings to its customers, whether in shared private or dedicated cloud modes.

In light of accelerating enterprise cloud and related mission-critical business application adoption, oXya turned to HPE to update its IT estate with the integration of 42 HPE Superdome Flex servers. The new HPE-powered solution enables oXya to accelerate SAP HANA deployment, whilst also supporting critical applications and heavy workloads.

“We’ve built our reputation delivering best-in-class SAP HANA cloud services,” said Frédéric de Belloy, President from oXya. “With trusted, innovative technology from HPE, we continue to have the leading infrastructure, expertise, and scale to best meet our customer needs.”

oXya can offer its customers even higher service standards through the HPE Superdome Flex Servers’ superior reliability, availability, serviceability, and end-to-end security to the cloud.