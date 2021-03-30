BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Diversified health and wellness, beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to co-manufacture CBD and THC-infused beverages for rising British Columbian beverage brand State B Cannabis Beverage Co. ("State B").
BevCanna has developed a partnership model that allows both cannabis-license holders and non-licensed CPG groups seeking to enter the Canadian cannabis market a pathway to do so. Under the agreement, BevCanna will leverage its extensive experience in producing beverages at scale to produce high-quality cannabis beverages, and will utilize its recently announced Canadian Sales License partnership, to distribute the products nationally. State B will leverage its expertise in product development and brand strategy to design, brand and market the products. The white-label agreement will be subject to MOQs (minimum order quantities).
Launched by award winning B.C. master mixologist, sommelier and entrepreneur Kelly Ann Woods. Ms. Woods is the founder of Brujera Elixirs, a house of brands which currently includes Boozewitch (sober-curious mixers) and State B Cannabis Beverage Co. Ms. Woods has founded multiple companies in the CBD, cannabis, alcohol and non-alcohol beverage industry, and was awarded the 2019 RBC Canadian Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award & BC Business Woman of the Year Award.
“We’re looking forward to working with State B, as their beverage manufacturing partner,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “We’re able to provide a full-service solution, including expertise in beverage manufacturing at scale and a licensed manufacturing and distribution vertical. We’re also excited to share that this agreement represents BevCanna’s first committed revenue derived from our Canadian cannabis-infused beverage operations - a key milestone for the Company."
"BevCanna's impressive experience manufacturing beverages is a much-welcomed addition to our team. They are what we have been looking for in a partner," said Kelly Ann Woods, CEO of Brujera. "Their success in developing appealing beverages and consumer products gives us the ability to scale our operations and deliver a new kind of beverage experience to our customers."
About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.
