 
checkAd

BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 10:00  |  74   |   |   

Diversified health and wellness, beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to co-manufacture CBD and THC-infused beverages for rising British Columbian beverage brand State B Cannabis Beverage Co. ("State B").

BevCanna has developed a partnership model that allows both cannabis-license holders and non-licensed CPG groups seeking to enter the Canadian cannabis market a pathway to do so. Under the agreement, BevCanna will leverage its extensive experience in producing beverages at scale to produce high-quality cannabis beverages, and will utilize its recently announced Canadian Sales License partnership, to distribute the products nationally. State B will leverage its expertise in product development and brand strategy to design, brand and market the products. The white-label agreement will be subject to MOQs (minimum order quantities).

Launched by award winning B.C. master mixologist, sommelier and entrepreneur Kelly Ann Woods. Ms. Woods is the founder of Brujera Elixirs, a house of brands which currently includes Boozewitch (sober-curious mixers) and State B Cannabis Beverage Co. Ms. Woods has founded multiple companies in the CBD, cannabis, alcohol and non-alcohol beverage industry, and was awarded the 2019 RBC Canadian Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award & BC Business Woman of the Year Award.

“We’re looking forward to working with State B, as their beverage manufacturing partner,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “We’re able to provide a full-service solution, including expertise in beverage manufacturing at scale and a licensed manufacturing and distribution vertical. We’re also excited to share that this agreement represents BevCanna’s first committed revenue derived from our Canadian cannabis-infused beverage operations - a key milestone for the Company."

"BevCanna's impressive experience manufacturing beverages is a much-welcomed addition to our team. They are what we have been looking for in a partner," said Kelly Ann Woods, CEO of Brujera. "Their success in developing appealing beverages and consumer products gives us the ability to scale our operations and deliver a new kind of beverage experience to our customers."

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

Seite 1 von 2
BevCanna Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages Diversified health and wellness, beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to co-manufacture CBD and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
 Nomad Foods to Acquire Fortenova’s Frozen Food Business Group
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:35 Uhr
Ad-hoc-Meldung!: Erhebliche Zugewinne erwartet: Großer Meilenstein bei Cannabis-Hot-Stock!
10:01 Uhr
BevCanna unterzeichnet eine White-Label-Vereinbarung mit State B Beverages
23.03.21
BevCanna ergänzt das Team mit ehemaligen Colgate- und Unilever-Führungskräften, um CPG-Expertise weiter zu stärken
15.03.21
Gamechanger-Meldung am Montag: Finales Go für BevCanna!
15.03.21
BevCanna kündigt Vertriebslizenz-Partnerschaft an, um Cannabis angereicherte Getränke in ganz Kanada einzuführen
15.03.21
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
09.03.21
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
09.03.21
BevCanna festigt Partnerschaft mit Nextleaf hinsichtlich Herstellung von hochwertigen THC- und CBD-haltigen Getränken
09.03.21
BevCanna Solidifies Partnership with Nextleaf to Manufacture High-Quality THC and CBD Infused Beverages
05.03.21
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:52 Uhr
5.322
BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?