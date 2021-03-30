BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages

BevCanna has developed a partnership model that allows both cannabis-license holders and non-licensed CPG groups seeking to enter the Canadian cannabis market a pathway to do so. Under the agreement, BevCanna will leverage its extensive experience in producing beverages at scale to produce high-quality cannabis beverages, and will utilize its recently announced Canadian Sales License partnership , to distribute the products nationally. State B will leverage its expertise in product development and brand strategy to design, brand and market the products. The white-label agreement will be subject to MOQs (minimum order quantities).

Diversified health and wellness, beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to co-manufacture CBD and THC-infused beverages for rising British Columbian beverage brand State B Cannabis Beverage Co. ("State B").

Launched by award winning B.C. master mixologist, sommelier and entrepreneur Kelly Ann Woods. Ms. Woods is the founder of Brujera Elixirs, a house of brands which currently includes Boozewitch (sober-curious mixers) and State B Cannabis Beverage Co. Ms. Woods has founded multiple companies in the CBD, cannabis, alcohol and non-alcohol beverage industry, and was awarded the 2019 RBC Canadian Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award & BC Business Woman of the Year Award.

“We’re looking forward to working with State B, as their beverage manufacturing partner,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “We’re able to provide a full-service solution, including expertise in beverage manufacturing at scale and a licensed manufacturing and distribution vertical. We’re also excited to share that this agreement represents BevCanna’s first committed revenue derived from our Canadian cannabis-infused beverage operations - a key milestone for the Company."

"BevCanna's impressive experience manufacturing beverages is a much-welcomed addition to our team. They are what we have been looking for in a partner," said Kelly Ann Woods, CEO of Brujera. "Their success in developing appealing beverages and consumer products gives us the ability to scale our operations and deliver a new kind of beverage experience to our customers."

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.