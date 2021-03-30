 
Change of Executive Board

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Change of Executive Board

Today, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Navneet Kapoor as Executive Vice President and new member of the Executive Board, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S effective 1 April 2021.

Executive Board will hereafter consist of CEO Søren Skou, CFO Patrick Jany, Morten Engelstoft, Vincent Clerc, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen and Navneet Kapoor.

For further information about Navneet Kapoor, please see the enclosed appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 March 2021

Contact person:
Executive Vice President, Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel.: +45 3363 3607.

APPENDIX

Navneet Kapoor (born 1971)
Chief Technology and Information Officer since February 2020
Joined the Group in 2017

Education:
PhD in Chemical Engineering and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and a Tech-Bachelor in Chemical Engineering from IIT, Kanpur.

Previous positions:
Senior Vice President, Technology at Target Corporation
Various leadership roles in General Electric

