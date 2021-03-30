 
checkAd

Catheters Market Size Worth $74.84 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 10:35  |  43   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global catheters market size is expected to reach USD 74.84 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and improving medical facilities are some of the prime factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rapidly growing geriatric population has led to increased hospitalizations and surgeries, thereby supporting the market growth.

GVR logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • On the basis of product type, the cardiovascular catheters segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 28.03% due to a rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for the interventional cardiac procedures
  • Based on distribution channel, the hospital stores segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 53.83% owing to an increase in the number of hospital admission rates and an upsurge in surgical procedures globally
  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.05% in 2020 owing to the high incidence rate of chronic disorders as well as the availability of highly skilled physicians in this region.

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Catheters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Cardiovascular, Urology, Intravenous, Neurovascular, Specialty), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Stores, Retail Stores), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/catheters-market-analysis

A rise in the prevalence of various chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular disorders, urology disorders, strokes, and other chronic conditions, is expected to increase the demand for catheters in medical settings. As per the WHO, every year, 41 million people die due to chronic illnesses, which accounted for 71% of all deaths globally and 60% of the global burden of disease in 2020. Moreover, an increasing number of people in the developing countries of APAC and Latin America are suffering from diabetes owing to factors such as sedentary lifestyles and dietary irregularities. This, in turn, is expected to boost the use of catheters in medical settings. The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in the demand for catheters globally. For instance, according to the Cardiovascular Fellows Consortium, around 2,548 cardiac catheterization procedures were performed during the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas 4,671 procedures were performed during the same period the previous year.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Catheters Market Size Worth $74.84 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global catheters market size is expected to reach USD 74.84 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where ...
TurtleTree Scientific and JSBiosciences enter into a strategic partnership for the development of ...
Immunovia reports positive results of the blinded clinical validation of IMMray PanCan-d blood test ...
Precision Aquaculture Market worth $794 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Inzyon launches CSR monitor for company sustainability intelligence and compliance measures
Lifesum Teams Up With Gympass, Making Its Nutrition App Available to Employees of Leading Global ...
Lightning Roulette: Best UK Lightning Roulette Online Casinos, Latest Report By Live-Casino-Online.co.uk
ELEVEN SPORTS Agrees To Acquire Global Media Company Team Whistle
GenScript Biotech Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ideal Systems' Cloud Integration Framework 'Alice' is Selected by Encompass Digital Media to Power ...
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Bureau Veritas acquires Jianchuang, a Specialist in Softlines Testing for the Online Retail ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area