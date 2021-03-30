Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 March 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.03.2021, 10:31 | 26 | 0 | 0 30.03.2021, 10:31 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 0 0 - - - 98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 260 260

-0.501 100 % 100.2064 ﻿98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 600 600 -0.500 100 % 100.3330 98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I

3,900

1,900

-0.500

100 %

100.4590

Total

4,760

2,760

The sale will settle 6 April 2021





