Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 March 2021

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
﻿﻿98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 0 0 - - -
98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 260 260
 -0.501 100 % 100.2064
﻿98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 600 600 -0.500 100 % 100.3330
98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
 3,900
 1,900
 -0.500
  100 %
 100.4590
Total
 4,760
 2,760
      

The sale will settle 6 April 2021




