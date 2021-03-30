Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 March 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|260
|
260
|-0.501
|100 %
|100.2064
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|600
|600
|-0.500
|100 %
|100.3330
|
98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|
3,900
|
1,900
|
-0.500
|
100 %
|
100.4590
|
Total
|
4,760
|
2,760
The sale will settle 6 April 2021
