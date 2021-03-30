Argus Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring End-to-End Automotive Cyber Security Cloud Solution to Vehicle Manufacturers with Microsoft Azure IoT

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Argus cyber security suite, integrated with Azure IoT for automotiveapplications, includes Argus Fleet Protection(https://argus-sec.com/argus-fleet-protection/) , an Automotive SecurityOperation Center (ASOC) solution, in-vehicle insights from Argus Connected ECUProtection (https://argus-sec.com/connected-ecu-protection/) , and updatecapabilities with Argus Software Updates Over-the-Air(https://argus-sec.com/end-to-end-software-updates-ota/) (OTA). This end-to-endcloud solution is among the first to provide vehicle manufacturers fullvisibility into the cyber health of their fleet with on-board and off-boardmonitoring.This collaboration in automotive provides vehicle manufacturers easier access tosecurity-related in-vehicle information as well as comprehensive coverage ofsecurity events. Argus Connected ECU Protection, deployed on connected ECUs suchas telematics, infotainment centers, and ADAS units, detects operating systemanomalies and suspicious activity in the vehicle according to customer-definedthreat models. Threat models can be based on UNECE R 155 (WP.29), the MITREAttack framework, or any other chosen model. Alerts from the vehicle are sent toArgus Fleet Protection where they are fused with insights from other sources indedicated automotive threat hunting and investigation modules. By integratingend-to-end automotive cyber security with Microsoft Azure IoT, vehiclemanufacturers can leverage data across a wide range of sources to build a moreaccurate, all-encompassing cyber intelligence picture.Moreover, with Argus Delta OTA update technologies, vehicle manufacturers areable to implement security updates OTA to immediately reduce exposure to cyberrisks, while reducing vehicle downtimes and deployment costs."We are very excited about joining the world's leading companies running onMicrosoft Azure. It represents a huge leap forward for vehicle manufacturersseeking to reduce their exposure to cyber risk and comply with existingstandards and regulations, such as UNR 155 (WP.29)," said Miki Hakak, VP