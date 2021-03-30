 
Argus Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring End-to-End Automotive Cyber Security Cloud Solution to Vehicle Manufacturers with Microsoft Azure IoT

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.03.2021   

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Argus Cyber Security Suite of Solutions
integrated with Microsoft's Azure IoT platform to provide in-vehicle and
off-board monitoring, analysis, and mitigation of cyber attacks from the cloud

Argus Cyber Security (https://argus-sec.com/) , a global leader in automotive
cyber security, has collaborated with Microsoft Azure IoT and joined the
Microsoft partner network to provide vehicle manufacturers the ability to
monitor, detect, and mitigate attacks in the cloud.

Argus cyber security suite, integrated with Azure IoT for automotive
applications, includes Argus Fleet Protection
(https://argus-sec.com/argus-fleet-protection/) , an Automotive Security
Operation Center (ASOC) solution, in-vehicle insights from Argus Connected ECU
Protection (https://argus-sec.com/connected-ecu-protection/) , and update
capabilities with Argus Software Updates Over-the-Air
(https://argus-sec.com/end-to-end-software-updates-ota/) (OTA). This end-to-end
cloud solution is among the first to provide vehicle manufacturers full
visibility into the cyber health of their fleet with on-board and off-board
monitoring.

This collaboration in automotive provides vehicle manufacturers easier access to
security-related in-vehicle information as well as comprehensive coverage of
security events. Argus Connected ECU Protection, deployed on connected ECUs such
as telematics, infotainment centers, and ADAS units, detects operating system
anomalies and suspicious activity in the vehicle according to customer-defined
threat models. Threat models can be based on UNECE R 155 (WP.29), the MITRE
Attack framework, or any other chosen model. Alerts from the vehicle are sent to
Argus Fleet Protection where they are fused with insights from other sources in
dedicated automotive threat hunting and investigation modules. By integrating
end-to-end automotive cyber security with Microsoft Azure IoT, vehicle
manufacturers can leverage data across a wide range of sources to build a more
accurate, all-encompassing cyber intelligence picture.

Moreover, with Argus Delta OTA update technologies, vehicle manufacturers are
able to implement security updates OTA to immediately reduce exposure to cyber
risks, while reducing vehicle downtimes and deployment costs.

"We are very excited about joining the world's leading companies running on
Microsoft Azure. It represents a huge leap forward for vehicle manufacturers
seeking to reduce their exposure to cyber risk and comply with existing
standards and regulations, such as UNR 155 (WP.29)," said Miki Hakak, VP
Argus Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring End-to-End Automotive Cyber Security Cloud Solution to Vehicle Manufacturers with Microsoft Azure IoT Argus Cyber Security Suite of Solutions integrated with Microsoft's Azure IoT platform to provide in-vehicle and off-board monitoring, analysis, and mitigation of cyber attacks from the cloud Argus Cyber Security (https://argus-sec.com/) , a …

