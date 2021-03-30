 
NiuSky Pacific Begins Operational Usage of Aireon Data

Papua New Guinea will implement space-based air traffic surveillance through ICAO CRV Network, establishing best practices for safety-of-life APAC data sharing

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea and MCLEAN, Va., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiuSky Pacific Limited (NSPL), formerly PNG Air Services Limited (PNGASL), the sole provider of Air Navigation Services for Papua New Guinea, has announced today that it has deployed Aireon's global, real-time, space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) for air traffic surveillance services. NSPL had previously relied on ground-based infrastructure for its surveillance capabilities. However, because of Papua New Guinea's extremely mountainous and difficult terrains, unpredictable and inclement weather and fairly large oceanic airspace, it was a challenge to provide efficient surveillance services for the region using ground-based technology.

NSPL is now operational with Aireon's space-based ADS-B air traffic surveillance data over the entirety of the Port Moresby Flight Information Region (FIR). Port Moresby shares common borders with Brisbane FIR, managed by Airservices Australia, the Oakland Oceanic FIR, managed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Ujung Pandang FIR, managed by AirNav Indonesia.

Additionally, over the next six months NSPL will be phasing out the use of dedicated telecommunications lines to receive ADS-B messages in favor of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Asia Pacific Common Regional Virtual Private Network (CRV Network). The CRV Network is a cross-border, cost-effective, dedicated communication network for use by ICAO Member States, and provided by a common network service provider, PCCW Global Limited. NSPL, in collaboration with Aireon, is the first Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) to transmit and receive air traffic surveillance data through this network. 

"NSPL deployed the Aireon space-based ADS-B data to solve our geographic, weather and infrastructure constraints," said Captain Ted Pakii, CEO and Managing Director, NSPL. "By having complete, real-time air traffic surveillance into our airspace, we are doing an overhaul of our safety and operational policies and procedures. This data has been welcomed by our air traffic controllers, with minimal integration requirements. Space-based ADS-B has really allowed us to usher in next generation technology in our remote region. Within the next few months, we are also migrating away from the local telecommunications lines to ICAO's CRV Network. We will have an incredible amount of reliability and data speed, solving our previous challenges."

