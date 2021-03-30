 
DGAP-News SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Acquisition of MedApp to Expand in Rx and Medication Management in the Netherlands.

  • The portfolio extension into prescription drugs and the expansion of digital health services in the Netherlands fits perfectly to the company's European growth strategy.
  • Strategic acquisition of the Dutch tech and e-pharmacy start-up based in Eindhoven.
  • Growing e-pharmacy platform in the Netherlands that helps patients to better manage their medications increasing adherence and persistence.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 30 March 2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. acquired MedApp Holding B.V. including MedApp Nederland B.V. and MedApp Apotheek B.V. Founded as a start-up at Eindhoven University of Technology in 2016, the technology driven e-pharmacy has become a leading e-health medication platform in the Dutch market through its app MedApp.

From the very beginning, it has been MedApp's mission to help patients suffering from chronic diseases to make their lives easier every day. Therefore, the app-based pharmacy service was developed with a strong behavioural focus meeting the individual needs of chronically-ill patients.

Users can set smart medication alerts, obtain an overview of their medications and get their medicines delivered conveniently to their homes. They also have access to disease-related information and media improving medication adherence and convenience.

By acquiring MedApp, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, one of Europe's leading e-pharmacies and active in seven countries, strengthens its business in its home country, the Netherlands. Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is active in the Netherlands through its brand FARMALINE offering beauty and personal care products. The acquisition of MedApp enables SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to further expand into the area of prescription drugs (Rx) in the Dutch market.

