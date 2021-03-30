 
Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 29th Mar 21, J.P. Morgan AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)
Guarantor (if any): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,500mm
Description: EUR 5 year Senior Preferred RegS Bearer Dematerialised Notes

Listing: Euronext Paris
Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan AG (Stabilisation coordinator)
Commerzbank (Stabilisation Manager(s))
HSBC (Stabilisation Manager(s))
NatWest Markets (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Offer price: 99.736

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

